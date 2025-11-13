Jaguars Fans No Longer Accepting This Excuse
Jacksonville Jaguars fans have heard a lot of excuses this season. In reality, this team shouldn't really need to make any. At 5-4, they're ahead of schedule in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen, considering the massive overhaul they've had to acclimate themselves with this season, both in terms of system and on-field personnel.
While the overall record is encouraging, the way they've come about their losses has suggested that the Jaguars are far from ready to make a legitimate playoff run. They might be able to sneak into the postseason this year, between the flimsy nature of the rest of the AFC and their strong 4-1 start to the season, but they'll have to play a lot better than they have to make any real noise.
Jacksonville has lost in a variety of different ways in 2025. They've fallen to two separate backup quarterbacks: first, the Cincinnati Bengals' Jake Browning, who came in for Joe Burrow after he went down with turf toe after a handful of drives, and then to Davis Mills, who helped lead a 26-0 run in the fourth quarter for the Houston Texans last game. The Jaguars fans have seen their offense completely neutralized against the Seattle Seahawks and their defense thoroughly eviscerated by the Los Angeles Rams. In short, Jacksonville has yet to play a complete game, even in their wins.
Jaguars have to string four good quarters together
Of all the excuses the Jacksonville Jaguars fans have heard, the one that's come up the most is that this team hasn't even hit its full potential yet. They've been able to get to 5-4 despite playing nine imperfect games. Jacksonville and its faithful have yet to see all three phases play well for four whole quarters.
On the one hand, that suggests that there's a truly dominant team hiding somewhere in there. That the Jaguars might be able to climb into the upper echelon once they fix all of their glaring issues and get on the same page together. On the other hand, potential doesn't really mean anything if it's never turned into actual production. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on his team's inability to put together four whole quarters this season:
"I think you watch the Monday night game; I'm not sure that was four quarters of those two teams’ best football either. So, that's just the reality. It's football, man, you aren’t going to play perfect. We've played near in a lot of ways. I mean, even not playing, I guess you could say, our best football through those three quarters the other day, you were winning through three — you won three quarters of the game, you lost a quarter, and you lost the game. So how do you execute in critical moments? How do we go and take a deep breath in critical moments to reset and not chase plays and go just execute the call, man. Let's just go execute and play. So, that's what we're focused on. We're focused on fundamentals, going back to basics. Anytime you go through a tough L, all I've been taught is to dive back into the details and the fundamentals and the players.”
