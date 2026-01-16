Jaguars Fielded 2 of NFL's Most Improved Players in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars would not have made it as far as they did in 2025 if not for a few players taking massive leaps.

Amongst those players are wide receiver Parker Washington and defensive back Antonio Johnson , a pair of third-year Jaguars and former Day 3 draft picks who turned in some of the most improved seasons in all the NFL.

Massive Leaps

Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of the NFL's most improved players at each position based on their grading system, and unsurprisingly Washington and Johnson took home the honors for wide receiver and safety after the stellar seasons they put together.

Washington became a key piece of the Jaguars' offense after starting the season as the Jaguars' No. 4 receiver. After injuries at receiver and leaping Dyami Brown on the depth chart, Washington became a fixture in the Jaguars' lineup/

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Despite drafting Travis Hunter (62.2 grade; 83rd) with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. (65.5 grade; 70th) and trading for veteran Jakobi Meyers (71.1 grade; 41st) to bolster the Jaguars’ receiving room, it was third-year wideout Parker Washington (82.6 grade; 13th) that made the biggest impact on the passing game," PFF said.

"Washington caught 58 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season, and carved out a role for himself as Trevor Lawrence’s (83.7 grade; 7th) go-to guy in the slot. Washington bettered his 59.7 overall grade from a year ago, averaging a career-high 2.19 yards per route run — 14th among receivers in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He quietly became one of the league top contested catch options, hauling in 19 of 29 contested catches — the fourth-most among receivers. A bit-part play to start the season, Washington came alive in the second half of the year and should be viewed as a valuable part of a Jaguars team moving in the right direction."



Then there is Johnson, who flashed as a rookie but who had a disappointing 2024 season. With a new staff in place in 2025, though, Johnson flashed top-notch potential at safety and finished the season with a staggering five interceptions. A player who once seemed destined for the bubble, Johnson became a potential long-time starter thanks to his play in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Antonio Johnson (86.9 grade; 1st) stepped into the Jaguars’ defense as a rotational piece in 2024. He initially failed to make an impact on a unit that ranked 31st in EPA per play and which allowed the second-most explosive plays in the NFL. However, in 2025, the Jaguars’ defense showed significant improvement, and Johnson’s rise has been meteoric. Jacksonville finished the regular season third in EPA per play allowed and relinquished the third-fewest explosive plays, and Johnson’s 86.9 PFF grade leads all safeties," PFF said.

"Johnson’s calling card is his top-tier play in coverage. He allowed just 23 receptions for 202 yards, a touchdown and five interceptions in 2025, with his yards per reception dropping from 13.6 in 2024 to 8.8 in 2025. Johnson has been one of the best tacklers at the position, too. His 86.7 PFF tackling grade is ninth at the position, and his 4.8% missed tackle rate is the fifth-lowest."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (not pictured) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.