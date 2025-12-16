Trevor Lawrence, Antonio Johnson Earn High Honors After Jets Win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been rolling in recent weeks, and their 48-20 win over the New York Jets was no different.
In the Jaguars' big win over the Jets, though, came a pair of performances that especially stood out.
The Jaguars had two players crack this week's Pro Football Focus 'Team of the Week': safety Antonio Johnson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, each of whom had career days in Week 15 against the Jets.
Johnson recorded five tackles, three pass deflections and one interception, continuing a hot streak that has coincided with the Jaguars' winning streak. Johnson is playing the best football of his career right now. In fact, Johnson is PFF's No. 2 graded safety in the entire NFL for 2025.
Johnson has been frequently commended by the Jaguars' coaching staff and locker room for his growth and development in Year 3, and his big performance on Sunday only solidified how far he has come.
“Doing his process more refined, doing the work before the game, I think that's where the game is won," Jaguars safety Eric Murray said on Monday. "And you start to see the results that he's having on Sunday and the plays that he's making. He's a big talented kid. He's already very smart, very fast, lengthy and rangy. So, once you know what to do, you can make plays.”
Meanwhile, it is not hard to see why Lawrence made the team this week. Lawrence had arguably the best game of his entire career and one of the best individuval performances in franchise history in the blowout of the Jets, and the entire NFL has taken some clear notice.
Lawrence went 20-of-32 for 330 yards and five touchdowns through the air, while recording 51 yards and one touchdown on five rushing attempts. Lawrence joined Bills QB Josh Allen as the only players in the NFL this season to score six touchdowns in a game. Lawrence is the only player in NFL history with five or more passing TDs, one or more rushing TDs, and at least 50 rushing yards in a single game.
"I thought he was very accurate with the football, started hot, allowing these guys to be able to catch and run, especially over the middle of the field," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Sunday.
"The vertical throws I thought were very impressive. Six total touchdowns, scrambling, very proud of Trevor and his preparation, the way that he's practiced, the way that he's continued to lead our offense and do what we're asking him to do at a high level, though. He's playing at a high level right now."
