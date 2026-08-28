9 Winners & 9 Losers From Jaguars Training Camp: One Rookie Stands Above All

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, -- Training camp is over, and the Jacksonville Jaguars can now put the entirety of their focus on Week 1.

With the latest Jaguars training camp now in the books, we are going to take one last look on what the last month has really meant for the 2026 season.

So, whiich players saw their stocks rise this training camp, and which players didn't? We break it down below with Winners and Losers.

Winners

Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with wide receiver Parker Washington (11) after Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As long as all things remain equal and the Jaguars remain healthy on offense, my prediction for leading receiver this season is Parker Washington, whether that is in receiving yards, catches, routes, snaps, whatever you want to call it. Washington has always performed well in training camp, and this year was no different. Washington looked like Trevor Lawrence's favorite target all camp, and it didn't feel like the increase in tight end usage took him off the field much at all.

Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill during warm ups before hosting the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only rookie who is a projected starter coming out of training camp is third-round guarrd Emmanuel Pregnon. The Oregon product was thrust into the starting lineup a few weeks ago due to injuries and has flashed ever since, whether against the New Orleans Saints in his preseason debut or in joint practices vs. the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even as the Jaguars got reinforcements up front, Pregnon has remained with the first-team offense. He could give the Jaguars a real boost up front if he continues his trajectory.

Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Pregnon, I would say the second-most impressive rookie for the Jaguars this summer was sixth-round receiver Josh Cameron. He caught passes at a more efficient rate than another rookie playmaker in CJ Williams, while he also developed a bit of an uncanny connection with Trevor Lawrence on vertical passes. There are areas of his game he has to work on, but Lawrence clearly trusts him downfield.

Ameer Abdullah

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah (43) in the second half during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars veteran running back Ameer Abdullah seems poised to make the 53-man roster after a strong training camp and an even stronger preseason performance against the Carolina Panthers last week. He was a bit of an afterthought externally entering camp, but he has certainly proven himself and his value since camp kicked off. Few were picking him to win the RB4 battle, but he seemed to do it with ease.

B.J. Green

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw the ball as he is pursued by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) during the first quarter of the preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

B.J. Green made the roster last year after a strong training camp, but that was nothing compared to the training camp he just put together. He was downright dominant at times as a pass-rusher, and he has one of the best motors on the entire team. I could see him providing a legit boost as a backup pass-rusher this year, and he has likely earned the right of being tabbed the No. 3 defensive end.

Branson Combs

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Branson Combs (50) stands up the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While I do not think the Jaguars are going to have a clear winner between Branson Combs and Ventrell Miller for the linebacker spot opposite of Foyesade Oluokun, I think that is still a win for Combs. Entering his second year after being an undrafted free agent, Combs is leaving camp as a key role player for the defense. He could have slipped this summer and been relegated to special teams only, but that never happened.

Walker Little

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen whether Walker Little starts at right tackle in Week 1 or not, since that is total dependent on whether Cole Van Lanen is ready to get back onto the field. With that in mind, Little clearly set himself apart at tackle compared to other backups like Chuma Edoga and Wyatt Milum, and there is a reason he would start in Week 1 if Van Lanen doesn't. He has some real value to the depth chart.

Bryan Thomas Jr.

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' top undrafted rookie this summer has been defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. I am not so sure that he hasn't earned a spot on the 53-man roster with his performance in camp and the preseason, with the young pass-rusher consistently flashing an explosive skill-set. He has earned a lot of praise from the coaching staff for a reason.

Jarrian Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1), left, and cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) drill during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most impressive defensive backs for the Jaguars this summer was third-year cornerback Jarrian Jones. I think Jones is due for a big season, and the Jaguars have shown the willingness to let him line up all over the secodnary as they find a way to get him onto the field alongside Travis Hunter and Montaric Brown.

Losers

Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) talks with assistant offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I really thought Wyatt Milum was going to leave this summer as a starting offensive lineman, but it just didn't happen. Despite Patrick Mekari missing all of camp and Milum getting a ton of first-team reps in his place at the start of camp, he just never entrenched himself as one of the five best offensive linemen. Instead, he is entering 2026 as a backup while the Jaguars go with a rookie guard in Emmanuel Pregnon as a starter.

Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) gets the fans excited during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mekari did not take a single snap in team drills this summer as he dealt with a back injury, which is a bit concerning since he had back issues in 2025. Mekari likely would have started at right guard had he been healthy, but it now remains to be seen whether he will even play a snap at any point this season. Mekari had a tough 2025, and 2026 looks like it could be even tougher as a result of his injuries.

DeeJay Dallas

Jacksonville Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas (20) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Between Ameer Abdullah winning the RB4 job and J'Mari Taylor flashing enough to earn consideration on the practice squad, it does not feel like there is much of a role left for veteran backup running back DeeJay Dallas. He helped the Jaguars' running back depth down the stretch last season, but he has seemingly been passed on the depth chart.

Ruke Orhorhoro

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) is introduced before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought Ruke Orhorhoro actually flashed for the Jaguars throughout camp, but it is clear that he is behind Matt Dickerson on the depth chart. Dickerson has gotten much more run with the starting defense in camp, while Orhorhoro has played snaps in both preseason games thus far. Orhorhoro still has the talent and traits to boost the Jaguars' pass-rush, but he has to beat Dickerson for snaps eventually.

Christian Braswell

Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' veteran cornerback started training camp dealing with injuries and was limited to individual drills over the first few weeks, which gave Jabbar Muhammad more of a chance to climb the depth chart. Braswell has since returned to the lineup and is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster, but it felt like he lost momentum in the battle with Muhammad for the top backup cornerback spot.

Carter Bradley

Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) in the second quarter during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most of the Jaguars' training camp reps on offense went to Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens, which means the preseason was really the time for Carter Bradley to seperate himself from undrafted rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar for the No. 3 quarterback role on the practice squad. Bradley will get another shot on Friday against the Buccaneers, but his first two performances have seen him go 16-of-30 (53.5%) for 156 yards (5.2 yards per attempt), one touychdown and two interceptions. His 51.5 passer rating is the lowest of the three Jaguars who have played quarterback this preseason.

Chuma Edoga

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (55) is fended off by offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (78) during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chuma Edoga might be one of the toughest decisions the Jaguars have to make. He is clearly solid depth and is worlds better than any of the other offensive linemen who are on the roster bubble, but the Jaguars also have a clear set of nine offensive linemen in front of him after the trade for Daniel Faalele and the return of Cole Van Lanen. Edoga could be on the outside looking in as a result of how the line has been reinforced.

Quintin Morris

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' veteran tight end feels like he is on the roster bubble entering this weekend, which is not something I would have said after he re-signed with the team on a one-year deal this March. He clearly has special teams value and could be a natural fit as a fourth tight end, but he just did not have a very good camp as a pass-catcher. He dropped too many passes and seemed like he was getting past by Hunter Long at times.

Jack Kiser

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' second year linebacker injured his knee during team drills on the very first day of camp and then proceeded to miss the rest of training camp. He was not expected to be a starter, but it did feel like a blow to any potential momentum he could have built this summer. Since his injury, the Jaguars have added a linebacker in Jahlani Tavai that they also seem high on, making him another player for Kiser to have to battle for snaps.