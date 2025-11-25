How Jaguars Came Out Swinging Against Cardinals' Offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed to take care of business on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. They got the crucial win in Phoenix to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans, and close the gap with the Indianapolis Colts. However, it's a stretch to say that they took care of their business.



They did cover their narrow 2.5-point spread, but the Jaguars also proved why they were only slightly favored over a 3-7 team starting its backup quarterback. They needed some clutch play down the stretch just to get a three-point win in overtime over Jacoby Brissett.



That wasn't on the defense, though. They did give up some big plays to Brissett, Trey McBride, and Michael Wilson, but they had an encouraging performance overall. The offense, and more specifically, Trevor Lawrence, kept putting the Jaguars in unadvantageous circumstances with four turnovers.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars defense turned it on



It might not look like it at first glance, but the Jacksonville Jaguars had a dominant performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Trevor Lawrence's turnovers led directly to 14 points for the opposition — seven on a strip-sack that was recovered and returned for a defensive touchdown and a pick that resulted in a 41-yard end-zone drive for Jacoby Brissett.



Aside from those unfortunate situations, the Jaguars' defense held the Cardinals to 10 points, 5-of-16 on third-down conversions, and just 1-of-3 on fourth-down tries. They got the critical stop on 4th-and-4 in overtime to prevent the Arizona upset. The pass rush led the way for Jacksonville, racking up 42 pressures on Brissett and six sacks. They got in his face on the final play of the game, too, forcing him to throw up a prayer that went unanswered, sealing the victory for the Jaguars.



Last play of the game. pic.twitter.com/p7V16htMfx — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 24, 2025

Jacksonville knew that they had the opportunity to put Brissett under duress in this game, and they took full advantage of it, according to OLB Dennis Gardeck:



"That was a tattered offensive line. I think they were on their second right tackle, they had moved Jonah [Williams] to IR. Will Hernandez had been splitting time with somebody. It was the offensive line that we saw we could take advantage of. Jacoby, not being mobile — he's mobile enough to extend throws and do all that. So, I think it was more the offensive line than anything.”



The Jaguars won't see many depleted fronts like the Cardinals' in the remainder of the campaign, but they will see some poor opposing protection down the stretch. At this point, though, this pass-rush needs to see every matchup as a favorable one.

To see if the Jaguars' pass-rush can continue their hot streak, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.