How Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Can Make Unique NFL History vs. Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had a stellar 2025, and it could get even better.

With the Jaguars set to play the last-place Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Lawrence has a chance to etch his name into the NFL's history books. But how?

Lawrence's Big Day

Lawrence has been one of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks throughout 2025, finally unlocking his ability as a rusher and scrambler that has always flashed as a part of his game. And with one more big run, Lawrence can make his season stand out in NFL history in a big way.

With a rushing touchdown against Tennessee on Sunday. Lawrence can become the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Josh Allen (2023-25 with Buffalo), Kyler Murray (2020 with Arizona) and Cam Newton (2015 with Carolina).

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With 248 passing yards and a rushing score, in Week 18, Lawrence can become the third quarterback all-time with at least 4,000 passing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Josh Allen (2023 with Buffalo) and Cam Newton (2011 with Carolina).

Lawrence has three games this season with multiple rushing touchdowns and joins Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks since 2000 to record at least three games with two-or-more rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after running in a touchdown Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence has had the best season of his career in 202,4 and his ability as a scrambler and on designed runs is a big reason why. When the Jaguars get into the red-zone, Lawrence has become especially lethal and has ran for scores in massive moments such as his game-winning touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

“Yeah, I think there's a lot of factors to be honest. I think really, I'll start with the group up front's done an awesome job and I think that's something where it seems a little bit counterintuitive, scrambling, you see guys running, a lot of times people think it’s because there's not protection," Lawrence said. "But a lot of times the reason you're able to scramble and make these plays is because the protection is great and sometimes coverage cover guys up downfield and you find lanes and they've done an awesome job up front of really being sticky in their blocks."

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to hand the ball to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"And I've been able to have escape routes whether it's outside, inside and there's been a lot of lanes for me to be able to run and extend plays. So that's a big part of it. And then I think just as I've gotten more and more comfortable in the system, progressing, saying no to certain things, I'm able to get through my progressions and when there isn't something there, I'm not sitting back there in the pocket waiting forever on something that's not coming open."

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs in a touchdown during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

