How the Travon Walker Extension Impacts Jaguars Draft Plans
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Walker signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Jaguars on Friday to keep him as a core piece for years to come. But now that he is locked in for the future, what does his deal mean for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's draft plans later this month?
Walker's Impact
It stands to point out that there was never really any doubt that Walker would sign a new deal with the Jaguars at some point. The Jaguars began talks early in the offseason and Walker made it clear at the end of the 2025 season that Jacksonville was where he wanted to be long-term. As a result, the extension of Walker does not truly shake things up for a franchise that was always looking to keep him.
With that in mind, the Jaguars' committment to Walker for the next several years also does not change the Jaguars' need for backups behind Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen is a top pass-rusher in the NFL and Walker has clearly taken massive steps, and the duo has made up the vast majority of the Jaguars' pass-rush production in recent seasons.
But even with Walker and Hines-Allen setting the tone for years to come, the Jaguars needed depth behind them a year ago and need it even more now. Backup defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot both became free agents last month, which means the Jaguars are currently set to lean quite a bit on Dennis Gardeck and former undrafted free agents Danny Striggow and B.J. Green.
Keeping Walker means the Jaguars don't have to panic at edge defender, which has been the case for several seasons now. But it does mean the Jaguars will likely look to cheaper deals to help fill out the depth chart and supplement the defensive end room behind Walker and Hines-Allen.
The Jaguars' edge depth hasn't changed as a result of the Walker move, but it is as clear as ever the Jaguars will need to hit on some draft picks at the defensive end position when the Jaguars have 11 picks later this month.
Walker is a foundation piece, but even a foundation piece needs to propert support. For the Jaguars and Walker, that means the Jaguars using some of their 11 picks to fortify the Jaguars' defensive end room ahead of the 2026 season.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley