How the Travon Walker Extension Impacts Jaguars Draft Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Walker signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Jaguars on Friday to keep him as a core piece for years to come. But now that he is locked in for the future, what does his deal mean for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's draft plans later this month?

Walker's Impact

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It stands to point out that there was never really any doubt that Walker would sign a new deal with the Jaguars at some point. The Jaguars began talks early in the offseason and Walker made it clear at the end of the 2025 season that Jacksonville was where he wanted to be long-term. As a result, the extension of Walker does not truly shake things up for a franchise that was always looking to keep him.

With that in mind, the Jaguars' committment to Walker for the next several years also does not change the Jaguars' need for backups behind Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen is a top pass-rusher in the NFL and Walker has clearly taken massive steps, and the duo has made up the vast majority of the Jaguars' pass-rush production in recent seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) puts on his helmet during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But even with Walker and Hines-Allen setting the tone for years to come, the Jaguars needed depth behind them a year ago and need it even more now. Backup defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot both became free agents last month, which means the Jaguars are currently set to lean quite a bit on Dennis Gardeck and former undrafted free agents Danny Striggow and B.J. Green.

Keeping Walker means the Jaguars don't have to panic at edge defender, which has been the case for several seasons now. But it does mean the Jaguars will likely look to cheaper deals to help fill out the depth chart and supplement the defensive end room behind Walker and Hines-Allen.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' edge depth hasn't changed as a result of the Walker move, but it is as clear as ever the Jaguars will need to hit on some draft picks at the defensive end position when the Jaguars have 11 picks later this month.

Walker is a foundation piece, but even a foundation piece needs to propert support. For the Jaguars and Walker, that means the Jaguars using some of their 11 picks to fortify the Jaguars' defensive end room ahead of the 2026 season.