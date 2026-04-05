How Travon Walker Is Looking to Move Past 2025 Injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have known Travon Walker was going to be a long-term piece for a long time. As did he.

Speaking on Saturday after signing a massive four-year, $110 million with $77 million in guaranteed money, Walker made it clear that he knew he wanted to stick with the Jaguars several years ago. Nothing has changed that, even a complete regime change last offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After one year with the new regime, Walker and the Jaguars' brass knew this was a marriage for life. With the two sides now locked in for the next four years, Walker's focus can turn toward 2026 and moving past the first real injuries of his career.

Walker Moving Forward

When it comes to Walker, the 2025 season was far from a let-down. His sacks mauy have dipped, but Walker played his smallest snap share of the year due to wrist and knee injuries that clearly had an impact on his play.

“I mean, it definitely affected me with the injuries, but just coming off having two back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, then coming off a season like last year, it's just always—I mean, it's football, it's a hundred percent injury rate," Walker said.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the host of injuries, though, Walker was able to stay on the field and make big plays for the Jaguars down the stretch. He was there for his teammates week in and week out, which only made it easier for the Jaguars to buy into his development.

Now, Walker is ready to put those injuries behind him and get back to his double-digit sack seasons from 2023 and 2024.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) tackles Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But Walker's injuries last season proved just what kind of warrior he is. The Jaguars know what kind of talent he has, talent that he will show in 2026 with a clean bill of health. But it is still worth remembering what he did a year ago.

"Those injuries are going to be there, but you’ve just got to continuously fight through those things. And that's what I tried my best to do and as long as I'm not putting the team in a bad position in my eyes to jeopardize winning games, I'm going always try my best to be out there on the field regardless of banged up, hurt or not because everybody around the league at a certain point in the season is going to be banged up at some point," Walker said.

"So, I just try to keep going.”