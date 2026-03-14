James Gladstone Has Already Proven the Jaguars' Offseason Strategy Before

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a much different place than a year ago. At least, it looks that way.

This time last year, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone were amongst the most active teams in the opening days of free agency. But through the first several days of the 2026 free agency cycle, the only new name the Jaguars have added is running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Man, quite a bit different than a year ago today. We came out the gates what you might call as hot, signing double-digit free agents, external free agents right off the bat a year ago. And the whole approach to that cycle was raise the floor of the football team and that was a part of it." Gladstone said on Thursday.

But why have the Jaguars taken this approach, and is it the right one?

Jaguars' FA Approach

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aside from the Jaguars only adding one external free agent so far, the Jaguars have also seen several big name free agents leave in linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Travis Etienne. But as a result of the Jaguars' inactivity and the deals signed by Lloyd, Etienne and cornerback Greg Newsome, the Jaguars are set to have three projected extra draft picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

As Gladstone would go on to explain, this is all a part of the Jaguars' plan.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"We're at a stage now where a higher volume of draft capital is what we're hunting up in those compensatory picks," Gladstone said.

"When you think about high-priced free agents of ours ended up signing elsewhere, well deserved contracts. A lot of guys that have already announced the signing, they did their part to put themselves in really sound positions to earn that and excited for all those guys. In return, by not signing any outside free agents, we recoup 2027 draft capital."

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does this mean the Jaguars have sat out of free agency just so they can make three extra Day 3 picks next year? Of course not. In addition to the Jaguars' clear cap constraints, it appears much more likely the Jaguars value the future picks because of what it allows them to do on the trade market.

The Jaguars were amongst the most active teams in the trade market last season, and Gladstone has made it no secret that he is willing to be aggressive when he has the draft capital on his side. Now that they have extra picks next year, he can do exactly that.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And I think on its surface, you would think, oh, okay, you're going to make picks in 2027. Whereas in reality those draft picks and having more of them actually allows you the luxury of remaining in the hunt at different intervals throughout the entire calendar year for acquiring players. You think about training camp a year ago and using a day three pick to acquire a wide receiver in Tim Patrick," Gladstone said.

"You think about ahead of the trade deadline and being able to use two picks on day three to acquire a wide receiver in Jakobi Myers. Without that draft capital at your disposal, you may not be as willing or able to relinquish some of those future picks. So, by building that up now, it allows us the luxury of remaining with the flexibility to do those sorts of things as we move into the next stages of the offseason and into the regular season.”

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone walks into the room with head coach Liam Coen following during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars proved last year with the Meyers trade that sometimes having extra Day 3 picks can make or break a season. It worked last year, and Gladstone is right to try to make it work again.