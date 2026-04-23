The Latest Brian Thomas Jr. Rumor Makes No Sense for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Draft is just a few hours away, which means it is rumor mill time across the league. As usual, the Jaguars are not excluded.

There has been plenty of chatter this week about the Jaguars being a team to watch for a potential trade up from No. 56, and there has now been a second rumor to attach itself to the Jaguars' supposed interest in moving up.

With that said, this one seems to have a lot less merrit than the original.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rumor

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on the Jaguars being a team to watch for a potential first-round trade on Thursday. He then seemed to go on a limb and suggest Jaguars' wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. would be a part of that scenario as a potential trade piece.

"As the draft approaches, we’re told that the Jaguars may be trying to lay the foundation for a potential trade into the bottom of round one. The potential bait could include receiver Brian Thomas Jr," Florio said.



Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) scores a touchdown that is called back for a flag during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This, of course, comes roughly a month after Jaguars general manager James Gladstone debunked the notion that the Jaguars were looking to move Thomas , the team's first-round selection the year before Liam Coen and Gladstone were hired. Gladstone went as far as to calll the rumors "fradulent claims."

"I think you think back to where we landed at the end of the season, where our passing attack was," Gladstone said. "We have no interest in disrupting the momentum. We look forward to continuing to build off of where we left things and know that Brian Thomas is a big piece to that puzzle, and we don't want to make sure that that gets disrupted at any time."

Why This Makes No Sense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs up field during a touchdown run during the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, the Jaguars have already staked their claim on the Thomas front. If the Jaguars were to be so forthright about the lack of interest to trade Thomas, it does not make much sense go back on it five-to-six weeks later. Thomas may not be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver he was as a rookie in 2024, but the Jaguars still clearly value him in their offense and franchise.

If the Jaguars were to move Thomas, naturally it would likely cost an opposing team a first-round pick based on recent receiver trades. Thomas is young and on a cheap, team-controlled deal for several more seasons. He has a 1,000-yard season more recently than other receivers who have fetched second-round picks, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville knows it has a window to win now. That is why even in a weak class, they could have reason to want to move up from No. 56. There has been genuine chatter of the Jaguars looking to make a big move up the board this week, but in no way does it make sense for Thomas to enter the equation.

But if the Jaguars want to win now, why would they weaken their offense? They know they have Travis Hunter rounding out the receiver room, but Thomas is what helps give Hunter the ability to be the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback. Dealing away Thomas to move up for anything but a receiver would seem like creating an unnecesary hole.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Then there is the receiver point. There is a solid chance Thomas, as a prospect in 2024, would be rated higher than any other receiver in this draft class. The Jaguars would be getting a cost-controlled deal for two additional seasons, this time with a player of their own investment, but it makes little sense for them actually to consider doing so.

Thomas was a top-ranked receiver in many metrics just a year ago, and he had better peformances for the Jaguars down the stretch than he did early in the season. It seemed like once the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers, the weight of their passing game was taken off Thomas' shoulders and more evently distributed.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) on his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars took advtange of this development in a big way. They won nine of their last 10 games and Thomas had big plays in a number of key wins. From that same lens, opposing teams frequently put their No. 1 cornerbacks on Thomas. Not on Parker Washington or Meyers.

Thomas is well-regarded inside the Jaguars' building, and he should be a part of their 2026 plan. Maybe it is not the way everything was envissioned a few years ago, but quite a bit has changed since then, and there is value in being flexibile.