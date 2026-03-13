The Most Underrated Move the Jaguars Made in Free Agency So Far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may have only signed one free agent through the opening days of free agency, but they have still been quite busy.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made a number of key moves before legal tampering began, including the re-signing of outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck to a two-year deal.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most underrated move

While re-signing Montaric Brown was a critical move by Gladstone, nobody internally or externally was doubting the value Brown brought to the table. And after a career year by new running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. last season, his signing brings quite a bit of excitement too.

But it is the re-signing of Gardeck to a two-year, $6.5 million deal that is perhaps the Jaguars' most underrated. Brown will surely start and Rodriguez will play a role in Liam Coen's offense, but Gardeck himself will play a key role as well -- and he will be doing so at quite the value.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Gardeck might not be a flashy player, he contributed in a big way to Anthony Campanile's defense last year. He allowed Campanile to run three linebacker sets at a high clip, and on pass-rushing downs he was able to slot in across from Josh Hines-Allen and allow the Jaguars to move Travon Walker around the formation.

With Gardeck back, Campanile once again has his reliable swiss army knife. Add in a healthy Walker and any other moves the Jaguars make along the defensive front, and the Jaguars have the ingredients for another strong defensive season.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The fact that we were able to get Dennis [LB Dennis Gardeck] back, who wasn't a signing until after the draft last year, and really made his dent within the really flexible role that is SAM backer – being able to rush, being able to drop, being able to really be active on special teams and bring a competitive fire," Gladstone said on Thursday.

"Anybody who loves football will love Dennis Gardeck. And I think that was pretty clear and he allowed Campy [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile], who really appreciates that SAM backer position to grow it and really make it so that was suited for what Dennis does best."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On top of that, Gardeck also gives the Jaguars depth and a ready-made starter at a position in which the Jaguars have young and talented backups, but still unproven ones.

"Then right behind him you’ve got McLeod [LB Jalen McLeod] who's coming off of really a redshirt year dealing with his injuries and then also [LB] Yasir Abdullah who's obviously been such a critical piece, in particular on special teams," Gladstone said.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) warms up during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"So, there's a lot of experience coming back with obviously still room to find ways to improve over the course of the offseason, not including just the draft.”