What the Jaguars Actually Did During Their Week 8 Bye
A lot has been said about how fortuitous it was for the Jacksonville Jaguars to have their bye in Week 8. After all, the team just endured a brutal two-game losing streak against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Now, they're in danger of potentially going under .500 at 4-3 after starting the 2025 NFL season at 4-1.
There was no shortage of issues raised for the Jaguars during that skid, either. Head Coach Liam Coen and his staff had plenty of concerns on the agenda to address during the break. They didn't just drop both games versus Seattle and LA; they also lost their identity.
The Jaguars couldn't run the ball in those defeats. They couldn't protect Trevor Lawrence. They couldn't generate pressure on defense or force takeaways. The offense wasn't able to string together drives and keep them in the contests.
How the Jaguars used their bye week
It's never said that an NFL team doesn't need its bye week. Whether they're coming off a bad loss or a momentous win, the extra break can be either a chance to regroup or a way to build on high spirits. Plus, practically every player in the league could use the additional time to recover physically, even if they didn't have an injury that held them out of any games.
However, the Jacksonville Jaguars needed a lot more out of their bye than just another week to rest their weary bones. Head Coach Liam Coen was hoping to use the time to fix his team's most glaring issues while capitalizing on the things they did best throughout the early season:
"Something I was talking to Trevor [Lawrence] about is, I think the teams that maybe identify, I guess you could say, an issue, an issue or somewhere where you're underperforming or what you're doing well, and either coming into this week of your next game, addressing those tangibly. Alright, we want to improve in this area. Well, if you just say, it might not get done. You usually from players, you get what you emphasize, very often. And so if there's areas where you're trying to show and improve, not just talking about it or getting the stats and showing it."
"[But] going out, addressing it in the meeting, showing the examples, but then applying it to practice, applying it to the walkthroughs of, ‘Okay guys, these are the tangible areas where we need to improve and what we want to improve upon and actually go attack it.’ I think maybe those are some ways where you can look at people having success off of the bye is: Are you addressing those areas tangibly with the way that you prepare, the way that you practice? And then obviously trying to go execute those things in a game.”
