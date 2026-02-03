Jaguars Legend Loved What He Saw From Trevor Lawrence in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence certainly had a breakout season in 2025.

Lawrence had a career year under new head coach Liam Coen, leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record, an AFC South title, and an eight-game winning streak in which the Jaguars looked like one of the best teams in the NFL at times.

As a result, Lawrence earned MVP votes and has firmly finalized his place as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback. Lawrence impressed more than just MVP voters, too -- he impressed Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor.

Taylor on Lawrence

Speaking to Hard Rock , Taylor emphasized why the 2025 season has finally helped Lawrence meet the all-world potential he had when he was a college star for the Clemson Tigers.

Dec 1, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars former running back Fred Taylor (black sun glasses) looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

"I would say Trevor certainly progressed this year. He was able to show everyone why he was drafted number-one overall. He was able to tap into his full potential and give us a glimpse of the things he did at Clemson when they were competing for national championships every year," Taylor said.

"The one thing about Lawrence is that he has the utmost faith. He’s a believer in Christ, and his faith will never waver. He doesn’t flinch at anything. He’s just the ultimate competitor. He doesn’t back down, and he’s the leader that every team needs in their locker room. Everyone is finally seeing the sort of leader he is on the field, and also the leader that he’s been over the years in the locker room."

Dec 1, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars former running back Fred Taylor (left) and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin (right) look on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Lawrence set a franchise record for touchdowns scored in 2025 and looks like he has arrived as a true top-tier quarterback. He has had to clear several hurdles to get there, but he surely has cleared them, and with some distance, too.

"He’s had to battle injuries at times, which meant he didn’t have the opportunity to show his full capability. But this year he played injury-free with new head coach Liam Coen, who is an offensive guru. Those two have a great working relationship. They were able to show the type of chemistry and cohesion that they developed together. In turn, Trevor was able to go out and pass for over 4,000 yards, throw 29 touchdowns and rush for another 9," Taylor said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fakes the hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was excited for Trevor. I was excited for the organization, but more importantly, I was excited for the city of Jacksonville to have a winning product on the field. They’ve given that team so much support over the years and to finally get that feeling of what it’s like to win again, that got me excited the most. But Trevor is the man, and I was happy he was able to show that this season. Going forward, I think he’ll be able to continue putting on great displays for everyone."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

