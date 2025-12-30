Duval Sounds Off on Hall of Fame's Rejection of Fred Taylor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Jacksonville Jaguars legendary running back Fred Taylor was rejected as a finalist by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Duval is sounding off on the injustice.

Taylor , one of the best running backs in NFL history and an all-time franchise great, was not among this year's 15 modern-era finalists, despite the Jaguars' legend being a finalist just a year ago. As expected, Jaguars fans are letting their thoughts be known.

Duval Sounds Off

Taylor was held out of this year's class despite an impressive career full of production. Taylor, one of the best draft picks in franchise history, was among the most productive running backs of his era, and he has the tape to match. During the Jaguars ' golden years, there was arguably no player who put the Jaguars on the map more.

Taylor, though, did not get the recognition he deserved even when he played. He should have been a multiple-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, but his time with the Jaguars went as underrated as his career has since he retired.

I don’t come on here and complain much. Usually stop by to tell you what I’m excited about.



But man, Fred Taylor was so damn good. So big, so fast, so electric. The numbers are proof. The tape is better proof.



Honestly, I just don’t get it. — Frank Frangie (@Frank_Frangie) December 30, 2025

Fred Taylor was snubbed once again. pic.twitter.com/oEE3W1DI3k — Christopher T Ebreo Jr (@Ebreo_Travels) December 30, 2025

Every one of these guys besides Taylor is in the HOF or is not yet eligible



Fred Taylor isn’t even a finalist



Joke pic.twitter.com/q8l0FQPhsG — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) December 30, 2025

It’s amazing Fred Taylor isn’t on that list. Frank Gore should be in the Hall, but he wasn’t better than Fred. It’s amazing the whiff by the committee. If Fred played in New York, he’d have been in already. The small market talk is real. https://t.co/jo6pbfXF18 — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 30, 2025

Only one running back was named a finalist for this year's Hall of Fame class: Frank Gore, who had a lengthy career that spanned generations. Gore has better volume numbers than Taylor, but he also had significantly more carries and played in more career games. His longevity was impressive, but it is hard to say that he deserves a spot as a finalist over Taylor for that alone.

With that said, the Jaguars and Taylor have seen running backs struggle to find a spot in the Hall of Fame for years. This is not a new issue for Taylor or for the Jaguars, who have also seen legendary wide receiver Jimmy Smith struggle to gain traction in his race for hall of fame candidacy.

The disrespect for Fred Taylor and Jimmy Smith is egregious at this point https://t.co/DprkSyaSBl — 👑BIGG MIKE👑 (@BIGGMIKE904) December 30, 2025

Tiki never woke up a day in his life that he was a more talented RB than Fred Taylor https://t.co/ZoTewUYYH8 — Nathan (@Duval_Jag) December 30, 2025

FRED TAYLOR SNUBBED AGAIN ?! , Well here some HIGHLIGHTS to remind the NFL who he is 😤🐆 pic.twitter.com/7L4DHV76Cn https://t.co/GS62NYlPJT — DuhClown🤡 (@DuhCl0wn) December 30, 2025

Do I need to get my eyes checked?



Is Fred Taylor not a finalist?!?!? https://t.co/z6qT9u66c8 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 30, 2025

With all of this in mind, this could be set to be yet another rallying cry for a Jaguars franchise that has not been afraid to use external factors as motivation. Taylor is being disrespected as a potential finalist because the Jaguars, as a whole, have never gotten a lot of respect from the NFL as a large entity and community.

That has not changed with the 2025 Jaguars, and it was true even when Taylor played and was one of the best running backs in all of football. For now, Taylor and Jaguars fans will have to wait just a bit longer.

No Fred Taylor is a complete joke man… Laughable… Just continues to feed the narrative of what Liam Coen has been talking about the entire season with what people think about Jacksonville https://t.co/NvbyuXZIIb — Hacker (@RyanGreen1010XL) December 30, 2025

Fred Taylor was an elite talent at the RB position couple things hurt him tho.



1) He was in a small market and in that small market his local media hated him. It was nasty how the local media treated him.



2)Fred was over shadow by guys like Randy Moss and Fred just didn’t get… — Sam (@Moorelife1) December 30, 2025

