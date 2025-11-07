Liam Coen Makes Final Key Remarks For Houston Texans Rematch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made his final remarks for the key Houston Texans rematch on Friday, and we were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
To read Coen's comments, read below.
Q: On the first divisional rematch as Head Coach?
Coen: “Well, I just watched the 49ers game again, Houston defense, and you see at the end of the game how much any win means. DeMeco’s [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans] on the side and those guys are hyped, and it's just winning football games is hard in this league. And so, when you get these opportunities to compete against high-level competition that you know is going to be a fight, probably a four-quarter football game, and there's a lot that goes into that. There's a lot of emotion, there's a lot of focus, detail that goes into it and to get yourself into that place as well as a competitor, this is a great op [opportunity] for us.”
Q: On manufacturing quicker starts offensively?
Coen: “Yeah, I think if we didn't turn it over down on the one, two-yard line last week, I think the start was probably where we were at. Obviously, three-and-out on the first drive and then got it going a little bit there. So, I think we were on our way to starting faster than we had been. And so ended up not working itself out, but the ability to be balanced is what you're hunting up though, absolutely. And just the accuracy within the second half and through overtime, the amount of guys making plays like we do need it earlier, we do need it to show up for all four quarters, that's all really it comes down to. It's not just about the beginning or the end as we know. It's like, man, can we go out and play four quarters of our best ball that we have truly yet to do.”
Q: On potentially not having WR Brian Thomas Jr.?
Coen: "Yeah, I think you can obviously still do it within schematically as well, but it hurts. B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.], he can roll, and he rises to playing against these guys he has in the past and had a huge moment for us in that game last time to seal that victory. So, not having him is a big deal for us and those guys are going to continue to have to step up again this week and go make some dirty, grimy, contested plays and that's the kind of game it's going to have to be.”
