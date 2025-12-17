Breaking Down Trevor Lawrence's Historic Performance vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a terrific run, as winners of six of their last seven games, driving with momentum heading into a likely postseason berth for the first time in three years.

The biggest key to their success in the last few weeks has been the progressive improvements from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who turned in a career day with five touchdown passes and six total for the day against the New York Jets, making it one of the best games of his entire career. I broke down the All-22 coaches' film to analyze and gain context for how he performed against the Jets, and it was just as good as you would expect.

Breaking down Lawrence's six-touchdown game

This was certainly one of Lawrence’s best pure football games he has played in the NFL, though I don’t believe it has significance beyond his historic franchise performance on Sunday against the Jets. This was a bad football team Lawrence was playing, but a superb game is a superb one, and no one should take that away from him.

This was a big coming-out party for Lawrence, and the film showcased a lot of fun things on Sunday against a pesky Steve Wilks defense (so long, my friend). This is the positive momentum that he needed ahead of this weekend in Denver. While there were some great plays he made in the second half, the first half was where he thrived, so let’s take a closer look.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs for yardage in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steve Wilks loves playing single-high, and I’ve always known him to be an aggressive defensive coordinator, especially with his pressures and tight-man coverage at previous stops. Here, inside the Jets' five-yard line in the low red area, they send pressure on Lawrence, who has Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. running shallow crossers in the end zone against man.

This is a risky throw because defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers peels Thomas at the last second, though I assume there is some miscommunication with the boundary side defenders. Lawrence knows this is going to be a tight window throw, making sure to put enough RPMs on this pass to fit the ball for Thomas to come down with. This is a high-level throw that very few signal-callers can make.

Elite low red area throw from Trevor Lawrence. Tight window with A+ placement to BTJ on the crosser. #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/6lftKh2vux — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 16, 2025

On to the next play… we have a second and intermediate inside the Jets' 35 entering the high red area. The Jets are in a single high shell in Cover 3, the corners are playing trail coverage, and Stiggers pressures off the edge. The Jaguars are playing 12 personnel out of the pistol and are going to run a two-man vertical concept with a dig from Meyers and a skinny post by Thomas. Lawrence does a sound job of stepping up in the pocket to avoid exterior pressure and nailing Meyers with a layered throw into the zone void.

On a quick note, the Jaguars must find a way to re-sign Meyers, who is arguably the most important playmaker to the offense’s surge.

Good layering and placement into the zone void by Trevor Lawrence. Great job stepping up and delivering the throw to Jakobi Meyers. #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/DSv81N9TRE — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 16, 2025

This is a play that I have to highlight because it helps people remember that Lawrence is an athlete–a dang good one at that. I’m not a fan of this early bail, but with nothing coming open, I respect the decision to move around and look for an open man on the scramble drill.

Lawrence does a great job of maintaining his vision downfield while moving around in the pocket, and when he knows nothing is coming open, he runs for daylight and the score. We’ll see Lawrence scramble again for a first down later, but I have a stance I’d like to push and hopefully see head coach Liam Coen implement into the offense.

Maybe he bailed too early, but Trevor Lawrence showcased his athleticism and impressive quickness attempting to navigate here before scrambling for the score. #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/sff00VdNAw — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 16, 2025

This play is an example of Lawrence showcasing his physical tools and gifts that made him a generational prospect coming out of Clemson. On this 3rd and long, the Jets are sending a seven-man pressure while the Jaguars have double posts and an underneath crosser against man coverage and safety Ashtyn Davis playing the robber to guard the middle of the field.

Again, Lawrence bails early, and there is an argument he could’ve sat tight in the pocket, but on a second look, penetration was expected to be quick on this drop back, forcing Lawrence to make this decision. He scrambles to his left, attempts to set his base, and heaves a floater downfield, where Parker Washington gains separation from two defenders on this spectacular throw that is on the money. Plays like this are what help fans maintain belief in this quarterback’s ability to be an elite player at his position.

This is easily one of the Top-3 passes Trevor Lawrence has ever made/attempted. Wild floater on a dot. #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/1Igbb80ewH — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 16, 2025

Final drive of the first half that goes on for a score. The Jets are displaying a tilted safety look, a good indication of a post-snap rotation into single high coverage, and are playing man coverage. Jacksonville has a field-side dagger concept, a shallow crosser underneath from the boundary, and delayed releases from the tight end and running back down the seam and to the flat, respectively. Right tackle Anton Harrison loses his repetition to the edge rusher, winning with speed and explosiveness.

Lawrence senses the pressure as he hitches, especially with tight coverage across the board, navigates the pocket, and takes off for green grass ahead of him for a 20-yard gain. The athleticism that is played here is why I’d love to see Coen implement some read options into the offense to utilize Lawrence’s legs and size, though I understand wanting to not consistently put a quarterback who has had a history of injuries for the last few years into harm's way.

Would love to see Liam Coen implement some read options for Trevor Lawrence because that could be #fun. #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/UwIwX9Jk3v — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 16, 2025

Overall, Jaguars fans should be excited about what Lawrence has produced in the last three games and the confidence that he has built with his pass catchers after a rough start earlier in the season. Jacksonville is a dangerous football team when Lawrence is on his A-game. We saw him check to different plays at the line of scrimmage, getting comfortable setting protections, and displaying vast improvement in pre-snap and post-snap reads.

I’ll emphasize once more that it sometimes takes a player more than two or three years into their professional football career to figure things out, which can be attributed to coaching, physical, and mental maturity. Lawrence will need to be playing at his best against the Broncos.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

