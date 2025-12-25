Liam Coen Has Preached Self-Scouting — Now, It's His Turn

The Jacksonville Jaguars have significantly improved throughout the 2025 NFL season. That's true on two different levels: individually as players and as a collective team. From the offseason until now, the Jaguars have gone from a potentially fun and competitive team in a mini-rebuild to a spunky Wild Card challenger to the AFC South leader with a shot at the No. 1 seed in the conference.



Jacksonville is a legitimate Super Bowl contender in its first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. He's been able to turn a team that went 3-14 last year into an 11-4 squad 16 weeks into the campaign, and he's done so by bringing out the best in his players, challenging them after every game to be better than they were yesterday.



The importance of self-scouting for the Jaguars



Paying close attention to Liam Coen's pressers will reveal that self-scouting is something he believes in deeply. It's the process of a team mulling over the tape of their own previous performances to find what they did well, along with what they can improve upon. Through that measure, he's been able to get the Jacksonville Jaguars to progress to a legitimate title threat at 11-4.



The job's not even close to finished, though. This team isn't satisfied with a top-five spot in the Power Rankings, a postseason bid, or even the division crown. They're aiming to win it all this season. To do that, they have to continue to get better, including Coen himself. Jacksonville media recently asked him to reflect on his growth as a head coach so far in his first year:



“We’ve been able to maximize it the last few weeks, and be in a good play vs. the right coverage, the right defense, & have answers. It’s on us too as players to learn all this stuff because it puts more on your plate, but come Sunday, it helps you.”



"Good question. You don't get a lot of time to self-reflect on that. I think that it's fun. It's been a fun year in terms of getting to grow within a team and grow within doing something new for the first time. With some guys that you're excited about doing it with on a daily basis, and James [Gladstone] and Tony [Boselli], they've been unbelievable. And being able to learn more about your players on a day-to-day basis and what they become really good at."



"Alright, these are the weaknesses that we either need to improve or, hey, maybe not right now, and let's work around that. And calling the game to their strengths, hopefully as much as possible. You kind of figure out what you're good at by a certain time, and you try to focus more on those things and do them a little differently, and that becomes the fun challenge of preparation, of competing, of plays off of plays, and those kind of thought processes... But now it's really fun because they're showing who they are, their personalities come out more, and you can just go play."

