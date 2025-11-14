What Liam Coen Really Thinks About Jaguars' Response to Texans Loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows his team has a big game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers -- but first they have to move past last week's heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans.
To watch what Coen said, view below.
For a partial transcript of Liam Coen's comments, view below.
Q: On the focus level from the team this week?
Coen: “Yeah, a little quieter first few days, I think just not as rah-rah during the week and then Wednesday was more jog, walks, so we weren't able to do a ton full speed on Wednesday. But then when we got out there yesterday, had the pads on man, they practiced hard, you felt a little bit of a buzz, you felt intentionality at practice.
You're still coaching, there's still stuff to correct and fix, but I thought that the guys came out yesterday. Quiet sometimes is okay. I'm sure there's still some ticked off, it's okay to be ticked off. But as long as the way that we approach practice and the way that we approach this game is rooted in man, we can't let that —never again. And if we can use it as motivation, a learning moment, and that's how practice maybe was yesterday in some ways, I thought. I thought it was good.”
Q: On if practice is challenging with so many players injured?
Coen: “A little bit, yeah. We had a few show-team DBs playing wide out and guys bouncing around from a few different positions to do that. And look, it's a challenge. It's all part of adversity. It is. It's just all part of an NFL season and that a lot of teams have gone through, not just us or the Bucs last season or the [2022] Rams that year, it's part of it and it is a balance though of I know Wednesday specifically this week, like I think a lot of the guys were itching.
They wanted to go full speed, they wanted to. More so to help get some of that taste out a little bit and to just go cut it loose a little bit in a moment at practice. But I'm glad we were able to do that yesterday more and you could feel that from the guys. So yeah, it's a balancing act when it comes to the way that you're trying to schedule the day for these guys.
And also, your reps. Like the reps have to be very intentional, who's getting what rep, what throw does Trevor— these are the throws he needs to get, these are the routes that these guys need to get. They don't need to probably get that one. They've run that a million times or they're not the primary. Let's move on. Have had some experience with the balancing act and ultimately, Sunday's coming.”
