Jaguars Will Need This Offensive Wrinkle Come Playoff Time

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been incredible down the stretch of the 2025 NFL season. After taking a brutal loss to the Houston Texans, in which they melted down in the fourth quarter and surrendered a 19-point lead, this team has overcome that demoralizing performance by rattling off six straight wins.

To begin the year, the Jags leaned on their defense, running game, and some timely plays through the air to get them through a brutal schedule. Now, they've ascended towards the top of the power rankings behind the strength of Trevor Lawrence and the passing game. Jacksonville's quarterback reaching another level has significantly raised the ceiling on this team, and they'll need him to continue his stellar play to make noise in the postseason.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence is a legitimate dual-threat

Amid the Jacksonville Jaguars' win streak, Trevor Lawrence has been downright excellent. In those six games, he's averaged 248.5 passing yards on 61 percent completion, totaling 19 touchdowns to five turnovers. Four of those giveaways came against the Arizona Cardinals. Outside of that roller coaster performance, he's been nearly perfect at the quarterback position.

Clearly, Head Coach Liam Coen has found ways to unlock T-Law's potential and get him to play consistently dominant football. One of the most obvious areas of improvement for Lawrence this season has been the use of his legs. He has seven rushing touchdowns on the year — more than the Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson — and is just 19 yards away from surpassing his career-high in a single season. Coen spoke about how his quarterback's running impacts the offense:

Trevor Lawrence has more first downs (12) rushing than all #Jaguars RBs combined (11) over the last month. pic.twitter.com/0eLdio68Y2 — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 24, 2025

"He's keeping his eyes down the field, I think at a higher rate as well, in terms of when you're able to get out and extend, that makes you so much more dangerous as a quarterback. Where you're in the pocket, and all of us want the play to be executed within the timing and rhythm. That's for the quarterback to stay upright, that's for the plays to be able to be on time to catch and run, and all those things. But so much I think about playing this position is feel, is living in the gray, and that's such a thing I think for quarterbacks when they're playing with that free mind and just going out and competing. That's football."

"That's what you see in high school all the time, you see it in Pop Warner, you see in college, it's part of the game. Scramble, making plays, extending, guys, 'Alright, I saw him break off, I'm breaking off my route, and I'm just going to go find space.' Like, that's backyard, that's playing football, that's winning football. And so, I think that's harder to defend than when, okay, the quarterback's always in time and in rhythm. You know the ball's coming out in this time period, and you're able to make them defend more and longer."

