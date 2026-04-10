Jaguars Linked to Intriguing Wide Receiver Prospect Ahead of Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars do not exactly have a pre-draft process that is like many other teams, so any information that gets made public instantly becomes valuable. y

One such piece of information has come from NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, who interviewed Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels. During their interview, Daniels noted the Jaguars are one team he has spoken with via Zoom during the process.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) reacts after a run against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I’ve been in touch with numerous teams. I had a sit-down formal meeting with the Denver Broncos after pro day. We had a good conversation. I had a few Zoom meetings after the NFL Combine with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Broncos, and Carolina Panthers," Daniels told Melo.

So, who is Daniels and why might the Jaguars be interested in him?

CJ Daniels' Fit

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just looking at Daniels' physical profile, it makes sense why the Jaguars would want to know more about Daniels. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Daniels is a bigger receiver, which is exactly what the Jaguars are missing in their current receiver room. Brian Thomas Jr. has some height and length, but otherwise the Jaguars are smaller at wide receiver, especially after the departure of Tim Patrick.

That is seemingly one reason the Jaguars were interested in Jake Bobo last month before he returned with the Seattle Seahawls. Bobo is a bigger receiver, and there is a genuine size element the Jaguars are missing as they enter the draft process.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After 21 touchdown catches in four seasons at Liberty, Daniels transferred to LSU in 2024 and then to Miami in 2025. In 24 games against increased competition, Daniels recorded 92 catches for near 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns, though all seven touchdowns came last season with Miami. The fact that Daniels still put up solid numbers after being a 1,000-yard receiver at Liberty should attract the Jaguars.

It seems like Daniels is more of a Day 3 option due to his lack of top-end speed and the fact he is already 24. With that said, the Jaguars have a bundle of Day 3 selections, including three picks in the seventh round.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daniels, who made the amazing one-handed grab vs. Notre Dame at the start of the season, is a bigger body who fits what the Jaguars currently do not have, he produced after transferring, and he fits their draft range. This is one fit that certainly makes sense.