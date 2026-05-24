OTA's Present First Chance for Jaguars' DL Room to Show Leaps Are Legit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One of the positions on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster that has garnered some of the most attention in the last few offseasons is the defensive tackle group, which looks a ood bit different compared to this time a year ago.

With OTAs kicking off next week, we will begin to see the Jaguars' freshly-minted defensive tackle room with its new additions for the first time this offseason. While there will be no pads on to present a true sense of evaluation, we take stock at what OTAs means for the Jaguars' defensive tackle room.

The Locks

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arik Armstead: Each of the Jaguars' starting defensive tackles are entering contract years , and Arik Armstead feels like the big one to watch due to his age. If this is his final season with the Jaguars, he should once again be expected to be the team's top interior pass-rusher like he was a year ago.

DaVon Hamilton: It is easy to make the argument that DaVon Hamilton had the best year of his career last season. He was one of the biggest reasons the Jaguars managed to finish with the best run defense in the NFL, and he very well could get a new deal at some point.

Ruke Orhorhoro: Added to the roster in a pre-draft trade for Maason Smith , Ruke Orhorhoro has some impressive pass-rush metrics and he adds an element of explosiveness and twitch to the Jaguars' defensive tackle room that wasn't there a year ago.

Albert Regis: Added by the Jaguars with the No. 81 pick in this year's draft , Albert Regis should play a role early in his career as the Jaguars' backup nose tackle.

On the Bubble

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (93) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Matt Dickerson: Signed to a one-year deal this offseason after he earned a role in the defensive tackle rotation a year ago, Matt Dickerson is a high-floor player who the coaching staff is clearly high on. He is the closest one on this tier to being a lock.

T.J. Bollers: An undrafted free agent who spent time at both California and Wisconsin, Bollers recorded 64 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two passes defended, and a blocked kick in 29 games at California.

Jalen Hunt: Another undrafted free agent defensive tackle, Jalen Hunt started his career at Michigan State before transferring to Cincinnati. He is a bigger lineman at 315 pounds and projects as a backup nose tackle.

Keivie Rose: Signed to the Jaguars last year as an undrafted free agent, Keivie Rose spent the year with the Jaguars' practice squad and will now have a fight on his hands for a role.

The Biggest Question

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (98) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What will Ruke Orhorhoro provide?

While the trade for Ruke Orhorhoro is not one that is going to place the Jaguars on many offseasons winners lists, it is a move that could quietly pay off for the Jaguars if all goes well. The Falcons had to feel comfortable trading him for a reason as a new regime took over, but his modest production in terms of sacks over his first two seasons undersells his solid metrics as a pass-rusher.

Orhorhoro has the skill-set to give the Jaguars a legit boost in the pass-rush department, and he is the only quick-twitch upfield penetrator they really have at the three-technique role. The Jaguars seem to believe he can do more than that, as well. If he can take a step in his development this season, this could be a trade that leans heavily in the Jaguars' favor.

"I think the idea that he can offer a skillset that only enhances our capacity to pressure the QB jumps out in a real way. In the same breath, I know he offers a lot of flexibility and versatility that we can move him inside and out, depending on if it's base and sub," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month.

Bold Prediction

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis (DL26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are a few different directions to go here. It could be a prediction on what Armstead is able to put together as a pass-rusher in terms of his sack production, something on Orhorhoro's ultimate production, or the future of both Armstead and Hamilton. But instead, I am going to turn the focus to rookie defensive tackle Albert Regis.

I predict Regis finishes the year with better numbers across the board -- tackles for loss, sacks, pressures -- than backup defensive tackle Austin Johnson did last year. For the handwringing about the value of the Regis pick, I think he will present a clear upgrade.