Jaguars Are Successfully Juggling Two Paths at Once
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the team that surprised a lot of people. The Jaguars changed most things in last year's offseason in terms of bringing in a new regime in the form of new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
The one thing that these two did well, and why they took their respective jobs in Jacksonville, was that they were going to do things their way. The Jaguars organization let them do their job, and it turned out great for year one.
The Jaguars were struggling for the last few years, but last season, that all changed with Coen and Gladstone in charge. The Jaguars got off to a quick start and did not look back.
The Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South. The Jaguars did not have the playoff game that they wanted or the result, but they are building something great in Jacksonville. Now, Coen and Gladstone are going into their second offseason with Jacksonville, and they continue to do things in their own ways.
Jaguars Doing Two Things at Once
It is hard for any team with the kind of success that the Jaguars had to bring back key players from last year's team that hit free agency. We have seen the Jaguars lose key players earlier this week.
Look at the Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, who lost a lot of key players as well. It just shows how hard it is to retain the players you want. That is because other teams want those players to be great for them, and they have more to offer contract-wise than their old teams.
Here is where the Jaguars are taking their own approach. The Jaguars are not going to be the spenders that we have seen other teams be this offseason. They believe what they are going to get from the players that they have in the building.
The Jaguars are also looking into the future and see what's to come. But that does not take away winning next season. The Jaguars believe they could do more and make a run next season as well.
This approach, the Gladstone and Coen are taking with the Jaguars, is one that you do not see often with teams looking to make it back to the playoffs and make a run. Usually, you gotta pick a side. Do you want to compete for a Super Bowl and sign players that will help with that, or start looking into the future a year or two from now? The Jaguars believe they could do both, and the track record for them is a good one with Gladstone and Coen.
