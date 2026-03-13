Jaguars Are Successfully Juggling Two Paths at Once

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the team that surprised a lot of people. The Jaguars changed most things in last year's offseason in terms of bringing in a new regime in the form of new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.

The one thing that these two did well, and why they took their respective jobs in Jacksonville, was that they were going to do things their way. The Jaguars organization let them do their job, and it turned out great for year one.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars were struggling for the last few years, but last season, that all changed with Coen and Gladstone in charge. The Jaguars got off to a quick start and did not look back.

The Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South. The Jaguars did not have the playoff game that they wanted or the result, but they are building something great in Jacksonville. Now, Coen and Gladstone are going into their second offseason with Jacksonville, and they continue to do things in their own ways.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Doing Two Things at Once

It is hard for any team with the kind of success that the Jaguars had to bring back key players from last year's team that hit free agency. We have seen the Jaguars lose key players earlier this week.

Look at the Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, who lost a lot of key players as well. It just shows how hard it is to retain the players you want. That is because other teams want those players to be great for them, and they have more to offer contract-wise than their old teams.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is where the Jaguars are taking their own approach. The Jaguars are not going to be the spenders that we have seen other teams be this offseason. They believe what they are going to get from the players that they have in the building.

The Jaguars are also looking into the future and see what's to come. But that does not take away winning next season. The Jaguars believe they could do more and make a run next season as well.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) with owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images