The Message Liam Coen is Imploring the Jaguars to Hear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach has a clear message for his team entering Week 13.

For Liam Coen, it is simple: keep going. Don't stop. Don't take your focus off anything but the Tennessee Titans.

To watch Coen's message to the Jaguars, view below.

For Coen, Week 13's battle against the Tennessee Titans could be one of the most important weeks of his tenure. Not because of the opponent; the Titans are the worst team in NFL. But Coen has the chance to show that he can keep the Jaguars' eye on the ball and shut out distractions during the most critical six-week period of their season.

“No, we haven't talked to any big picture at all. I honestly could not tell you at all where we stand in terms of where we are, what implications that every game has. Like I swear to you, I have no idea. So, I think it's best to keep it that way for all of us and really just take it one day at a time, one game at a time because we all know how volatile this league is," Coen said.

"And when you're just steady focused on improvement and you're focused on yourselves knowing, okay, this is the team that we're playing, this is the players that we have to be aware of, this is their offensive, defensive and special team structures, but it's us. It's us attacking them, it's our process and our operation that truly matters. And so, the more we can keep the main thing, the main thing, the better.”

Coen's team is getting healthy at the right time and has everything in front of them. This week, a few key starters should return, and then the next few weeks should represent the same. And as long as the Jaguars take care of business, they are in a good place.

“Yeah, there's a few good—it's like two steps forward, one—and down at this time it's just the way it goes, right guys. At the end of the season, nobody's going to feel great but I would agree, to your point, the guys that are coming back from not playing, you would think that they'd be able to provide a little bit of a spark," Coen said.

"Just in terms of the way they feel and the way that they can maybe go out and provide, whether it's energy, whether it's just bouncing around out there and playmaking, that is extremely important down the stretch and as we head into December football. But the rest of the roster and the guys that have been playing, you're not feeling like you did in Week Two or three by any means.”

