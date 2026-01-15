Why Jaguars' Offseason Will Be Different This Time Around

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a busy offseason following their 2024 campaign. This franchise opted for a complete systemic overhaul. Gone were Trent Baalke, Doug Pederson, Press Taylor, and Ryan Nielsen. Owner Shad Khan had seen enough after a 4-13 finish that marked their second straight season on the outside of the playoffs.



Khan's first move was to elevate Tony Boselli from a team ambassador to a more prominent role behind the scenes, officially hiring the Hall of Fame left tackle to be the new executive vice president of football operations. Under Boselli's direction, the Jaguars hired Liam Coen, who then helped find James Gladstone, Anthony Campanile, and Grant Udinski. All of that turnover paid off handsomely, with 13 wins and an AFC South title.



A full offseason ahead



Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime is tasked with building upon their tremendous performance from this past season. It's difficult to jump from four wins to 13 in one calendar year. It might be even harder to take a solid playoff team and drag them over the Super Bowl hump.



The Jaguars were rewarded for their 13-4 campaign with a first-round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Reigning MVP Josh Allen was able to get the best of Jacksonville on the road, leading his squad to a narrow 27-24 victory. It marked his eighth postseason win since 2021. He's largely regarded as one of the top playoff performers of the modern era. His Bills have never even made the Super Bowl, let alone won one.



The Jaguars hired James Gladstone on February 21, 2025, just weeks before free agency began. Considering what he and the rest of the new staff were able to do with such a limited timeframe, it's exciting to think of the prospect of what they can do with a full offseason to prepare for next year. Gladstone spoke on this in his exit interview for this past season: "...this time last year, [I] was still focused on my roles and responsibilities in Los Angeles, wasn't considering what an opportunity in Jacksonville was going to look like."

"The piece that is sped up is now the understanding of our current roster, and not being forced to sort of dive into that with very little nuances and depth to it. So, I think that's a really helpful piece in order to make decisions.

Procedurally, we incorporated new functions and mechanisms that our scouting staff and our coaching staff didn't necessarily have experience with in the past, so obviously, those will be new wrinkles that we'll work in, and looking forward to seeing those unfold in real time. As far as my personal operation, it's very similar in terms of the draft and free agency; it's just an accelerated understanding of who we are as the Jacksonville Jaguars that's now in play."

