Jaguars' New Regime Earns Fascinating Reviews in NFLPA Report Cards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a lot of progress on the field in 2025. It appears they made plenty of progress off the field, too.

ESPN recently released each team's grades from the 2026 NFLPA report cards; while the union no longer officially releases the report cards, players still had access to them, and the results have been reported. And in those reports, the Jaguars are in good company.

NFLPA Report Cards

In the newly-released report cards, the Jaguars ranked No. 5 of all 32 teams. This is quite the leap from the report cards released last season, which had the Jaguars at No. 18 and with low scores in head coach and treatment of families.

This time around, the Jaguars made massive progress. They improved in nearly every area that was also released in 2025, showing serious progress in treatment of families, head coach, the food/dining area, and other areas. No category got worse, while the only ones to not improve were the weight room and team travel.

NFLPA Report Cards 2024 Grades 2025 Grades Treatment of Families F B+ Food/Dining Area C+ B+ Nutritionist/Dietician B A- Locker Room B+ A- Training Room B+ A Training Staff B- A- Weight Room A A Strength Coaches B A Team Travel B+ B+ Head Coach C A- Team Ownership B+ A

In short, Jaguars players were significantly happier this season than they were in the final year of the Doug Pederson/Trent Baalke era. The fact they went 13-4 as opposed to 4-13 and people fired likely went a long way, but the Jaguars' new regime of Liam Coen, Tony Boselli, and James Gladstone look like home run hires and then some using these grades and the success of the 2025 season.

The Jaguars' culture has completely shifted. The rot inside the building for so long was brought on by egos and disharmony amongst those in power. The Jaguars now appear to have a trio of decision-makers and leaders who do not let any of those petty issues get in the way of the true goal: winning football games.

"The desired result obviously wasn't there but there's a lot of pride in the process. I think you talk about reflection and that's an ongoing piece to the puzzle. It's never-ending and obviously we were doing that along the way. We're doing it moving forward," Gladstone said last month. "As I think back to where we were this time last year, shoot, Liam was probably just embarking on the interview process. I wasn't even considering it as an option."

"There were plenty of people in Jacksonville that had never heard my name, and I think the fact that we got a longer runway right here is going to be a luxury. As I thing about what myself, Liam, Tony [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] were able to do with a vision, being able to execute that, raising the floor of the football team, knowing that when you think back to 2024 there was plenty of talent to keep, close games, but we needed to raise the floor and inject intangibles into the football team so that we could close games."

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

