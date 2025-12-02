The Most Important Thing Liam Coen Has Taught Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been moving differently in the 2025 NFL season. They've been 8-4 before. In fact, it was just two years ago they found themselves in the same spot through 13 weeks under then-head coach Doug Pederson. Unfortunately, they'd go on to lose four of their next five games and fall out of the playoff picture.



This season, they're being led by Liam Coen, in his first-ever campaign as an NFL head coach. So far, he's been a smashing success, but as the Jaguars know, 8-4 doesn't guarantee anything. Jacksonville still has a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs and do some real damage in the postseason.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How Jaguars have learned to rebound



The Jacksonville Jaguars could theoretically win out in the remainder of the season. They'd love to do so, as it would likely give them the AFC South crown and at least one home game in the playoffs. However, making the postseason at all should be their primary focus moving forward.



The Jaguars have a couple of favorable matchups left on the docket against the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, who they just blew out, 25-3, in Week 13. However, those games are flanked by two matchups with the Indianapolis Colts and a bout with the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos. Realistically, Jacksonville will lose at least one more game this season. How they respond to that loss could make the difference between them making the playoffs or dropping out of the postseason picture. Thankfully, Head Coach Liam Coen has taught this team how to rebound from tough losses:



"I think that as we've gotten closer as a team and with the staff, everybody being fairly new, that there's a lot of trying to prove it in a lot of ways. There's a lot of people that are first timers in some of their roles and responsibilities. And then there's a lot of guys that have been here, maybe on the team in prior years, that are attempting to change the narrative and to create our own and show that, 'Hey man, we do have talent,' and it's more about — there's a lot of talented teams in this league — but how you respond through adversity, how you continue to show up to work every day and get off the mat, get off the mat after tough losses and come back ready to play."



"I think it's pretty cool to see. It's trying to go 1-0 every week and see what happens. But I think our process throughout the weeks, our leadership in the building with these guys, the coaches and players to doing it together, I think has probably been have something to do with that, is the collaboration between players and coaches being on the same page about where we're trying to go and what our goals are. I think [that] has maybe led to some of the connection and belief that we've had throughout some tough times.”

