The Jaguars' Most Overlooked Player Is Clear After First FA Wave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars, as expected, have not yet been big players in the 2026 offseason.

The Jaguars have still made some important and calculated plays this offseason to date, bringing back Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck and adding talented running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. But as a whole, the Jaguars' roster has not changed much this offseason, give or take a few pieces.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Through the first phase of free agency, it is clear which Jaguars are still key pieces and which are set to be promoted to big roles. There are still 11 draft picks at play, of course, but the Jaguars have set clear directions at most positions.

With that in mind, there is one Jaguars player who right now might just be the most overlooked player on the roster. He won't get his name in many headlines, but he is looking more and more important with each passing day in free agency.

Overlooked Jaguar

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As things stand today, the Jaguars' pass-rush is once again set to rely primarily on Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The Jaguars could easily add to their defensive end and defensive tackle depth with their 11 draft picks next month, but in the event the Jaguars go that route it seems like there is one veteran who could stand in their way toward playing time: Danny Striggow.

One of two undrafted rookies to make the roster out of training camp last year, Striggow eventually earned an expanded role on the Jaguars' defense. He gave the Jaguars a boost in their pass-rush depth down the stretch of the season, and the Jaguars' lack of action at the position to this point indicates that they could be believers that a jump is coming from Striggow next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That isn't to say a jump can't also come from B.J. Green, their other second-year defensive end. But Striggow seemed to be a multifaceted weapon for the Jaguars as a rookie, providing pass-rush depth and impact plays against the run.

If he can carry that over to 2026 with an expanded role, he could be the Jaguars' long-term answer as DE3 in a best-case scenario, and still valuable depth even if that doesn't pan out.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow (92) warms up before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' lack of moves in the pass-rush department has drawn a lot of interest, but Striggow could be a logical explanation for why they have moved the way they have. And if this is the case, then the second-year defensive end could be the most important Jaguar that nobody is talking about.