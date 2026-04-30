Jaguars’ Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft—What’s Still Missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars filled plenty of needs up and down their depth chart throughout the 2026 NFL Draft, but that does not mean they should be done.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone added contributors like Quintin Morris. Dennis Gardeck, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Dawuane Smoot in post-draft free agency last season, and it stands to reason the Jaguars could turn to veteran options once more.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, which positions make the most sense for the Jaguars and Gladstone to address post-draft? We take a look at the three biggest remaining needs below.

EDGE

The Jaguars do not have a screaming need for a pass-rusher, of course. Like the other positions on this list, this is more about depth than anything else. And at least for now, it looks like the Jaguars even have some of that much-needed depth with two draft picks added at defensive end, two returning second-year defensive ends, and star starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Jacksonville clearly has some set roles and visions for each player. Hines-Allen and Walker are both productive and talented veterans who should each expect their sack numbers to go up. Hines-Allen was one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL last year in terms of pressure rate. and Walker's production should improve as long as he is healthy and not facing injuries like he did in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) reacts to forcing a fumble with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second-year defensive end Danny Striggow and fourth-round rookie Wesley Williams figure to make a role in the early-down rotation at defensive end due to their ability to stop the run, and B.J. Green and seventh-round defensive end Zach Durfee can provide a bit of a spark off of the edge on passing down.

Still, the Jaguars have 700 snaps to replace from a year ago and hedging bets on four young players to sufficiently fill out the edge depth is a gamble the Jaguars will have to consider. There are few veteran options available that would actually move the needle, but the Jaguars can't afford to not consider them all.

LB

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

All signs indicate the Jaguars are ready to move forward with fourth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller as their starting linebacker next to Foyesade Oluokun. But even in that scenario, the Jaguars still could improve their overall depthat the position behind him and Oluokun. The Jaguars entered last year with Miller as their No. 3 linebacker, and this year it appears they may enter it with Jack Kiser or Branson Combs, two second-year players who did not see much action last season.

The Jaguars clearly believe they can win with Miller as a key piece of their defense, and there is even evidence to suggest they are not wrong. But the Jaguars need to be able to prepare for any scenarios in which starters miss time. They have made depth such an important focus at every other position on the roster, and they can not afford to not do it at linebacker.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Luckily for Jacksonville, there are plenty of options left in veteran free agency to push Combs or Kiser or even push Miller if the Jaguars deem that to be the best option. Anthony Campanile has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the Jaguars' development plan at linebacker, and it will be telling to see how he operates moving forward.

CB

The Jaguars do seem to have a strong room at cornerback as it stands today. Travis Hunter is set to be their top cornerback, Montaric Brown is one of the better No. 2 cornerbacks in the NFL, and Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis are both versatile cornerbacks who had strong seasons a year ago. The Jaguars' coaching staff and front office are both high on veteran cornerback Christian Braswell for the fifth spot, too.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With that said, the Jaguars need to enter camp with six options at cornerback considering the depth questions that come into play with Hunter playing on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars signed a pair of undrafted free agents who could compete for the role in Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge. But the Jaguars may also want to go with more of a veteran option, which could mean turning to a free agent cornerback.

One cornerback who would make sense based on coaching staff connections is Rasul Douglas, and the Jaguars could now add him or any other cornerback and not have to lose any compensatory picks. The Jaguars have enough depth at cornerback to not rush into an addition, but adding a veteran to compete with the rookies makes sense.