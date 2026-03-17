Jaguars Must Resist One Draft Temptation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars are equipped with nearly a dozen picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, there is one notable exception.

The Jaguars are not currently slated to have a first-round pick next month, the result of the Travis Hunter trade last year, which sent the Jaguars' 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That pick ended up becoming the No. 24 overall pick, and this year is set to be the first draft in franchise history in which the Jaguars are without a first-round selection.

But even with the Jaguars currently sitting out of the first round, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone need to resist the temptation to jump back into the top-32 picks. We discuss that and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Listen to today's episode below

Simply put, the Jaguars will have to accept the fact they wil not participate in this year's first round. There will be some natural FOMO, of course, but the Jaguars knew that cost when they made the big-time trade for Hunter. Now, the Jaguars must reconcile themselves with the realities of that trade to give themselves the best path forward.

This is not to imply the Jaguars do not already know this. In fact, it is near certain that they do. But that has not changed many in the fan base from inquiring about the chances of the Jaguars trading back into the first, which again is only natural. In three drafts alone (2020, 2021, 2022) this decade the Jaguars made six combined first-round picks.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The first round of the draft has been, for many struggling teams in past franchise history, the highlight of the offseason. At least in the moment, that is. It doesn't often age that way, but that doesn't take away from the tempation of wanting to make one of the first 32 picks.

But for where the Jaguars are sitting at No. 56 overall, the price they would have to pay to move back into the first-round would be massive. The Falcons paid a future first to move from No. 46 to No. 26, a smaller jump than the Jaguars could possibly make to get back into the first.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jacksonville will be able to make a big impact in April's draft without a first-round pick. While it might be enticing to grab one, the Jaguars are better off staying put with their four top-100 picks.