New Doomsday Scenario Just Dropped for Jaguars in Coaching Cycle

The Jacksonville Jaguars are blessed to have Liam Coen, a potential Coach of the Year and someone who seems like a long-term answer to lead this franchise for the foreseeable future. Had they not fired Doug Pederson last offseason or hired someone else, they might be looking for a new head coach right now, along with 10 other teams in the NFL.



Jacksonville might have Coen locked down, but that doesn't mean it's not involved in the hectic coaching cycle currently taking place. Due to the success the Jaguars had in the 2025 season with their young staff, both of their coordinators are being considered for head-coaching vacancies across the league: Anthony Campanile on defense and Grant Udinski on offense.



Anthony Campanile adds a second team to his suitors



Anthony Campanile recently interviewed with the Miami Dolphins. He has a familiarity with the franchise, serving as their linebackers coach for four straight seasons from 2020 to 2023. The Dolphins are already accustomed to his intensity and energy, and the way it can infectiously spread to his players.



The good news is that Miami seems to favor Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator Jeff Hafley. The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans aren't in the clear yet, though. Campanile could still wind up on the list for other franchises. He just did so with the Baltimore Ravens, who interviewed him on Monday, January 19, as a potential replacement for former head coach John Harbaugh.



Jaguars could lose both coordinators to the Ravens



Losing one coordinator would be tough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Losing both would be a huge damper after their tremendous 2025 NFL season. Grant Udinski seems to be in serious consideration for the head coach vacancy for the Cleveland Browns, having landed a second interview. Even if he doesn't get that gig, he could be a candidate for other teams later on, as a head coach or a play-calling offensive coordinator.



The Ravens will likely need a new OC, with Todd Monken currently vying for a head coach post in his own right. Even if Monken doesn't land an HC job, he's expected to follow John Harbaugh to the New York Giants and their new offensive coordinator.

That opens up the possibility that Baltimore could hire Anthony Campanile away as its new head coach. Then, he could extend an offer to Grant Udinski to join him in the AFC North, with the opportunity to call plays for Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the rest of the Ravens' attack. That'd be a difficult proposition to pass up, a true nightmare for the Jaguars and their fans.

