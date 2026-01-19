Why Jaguars Might Lose Grant Udinski Regardless of Browns' Decision

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans knew it was a possibility that they'd lose some of their staff this offseason.

After a tremendous 2025 NFL campaign, several teams are looking to land the next Liam Coen as head coach — a young hotshot with a modern perspective that could transform a franchise's fortunes. It's only natural that they look at some of the other upstart coaches from Jacksonville to accomplish that goal.

The Cleveland Browns interviewed Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski on Saturday, January 19. He was apparently so impressive that the team has already planned a second meeting with him. Cleveland is bringing back several candidates for a second round, including their own defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, and Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, but Udinski moving on as a finalist is certainly cause for concern for Jacksonville.

Grant Udinski could land another offensive coordinator gig



Even if the Cleveland Browns don't hire Grant Udinski as head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars could still lose him this offseason. There's always the possibility that a different team considers him following his impressive run so far in the coaching cycle. There's no shortage of openings across the NFL right now, but there is also a myriad of potential candidates.

There are also teams looking for a new offensive coordinator. Normally, a team wouldn't have to worry about losing one of its coaches to a lateral move.

However, the Jaguars are in a more complicated situation with Udinski. In Jacksonville, he doesn't call plays for the offense. Instead, he's more of a scheme designer and player developer, working alongside others like Pass Game Coordinator Shane Waldron and Quarterbacks Coach Spencer Whipple to devise strategies for the team's attack.



Ultimately, though, Head Coach Liam Coen is the loudest voice for the Jaguars' offense, as well as the play-caller. Despite his more limited role, Udinski was still able to land at least two interviews with the Browns. If he doesn't get the head-coaching gig, though, he'll have to consider whether experience calling plays would have made a difference.

Several NFL teams across the league are looking for a new offensive coordinator right now and would allow whoever they hire to call plays. Some of them are great opportunities, too.

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for a new OC to design a scheme around Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and Devonta Smith to get them back to Super Bowl contention. The Baltimore Ravens might need a play-caller for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry if they don't fill that role with their head-coach hire. The Browns themselves might want one if they end up picking a defensive-oriented head coach.

