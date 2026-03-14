One Last Crucial Move Jaguars Need to Execute in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Free agency is now in full swing, and we have a better idea of what the 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars are set to look like.

The Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have spent most of their focus on retaining free agents, with their lone outside free agent addition currently being running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

With the first wave of free agency now in the books, the Jaguars still have some clear moves that have to be made. But what is the last critical move Gladstone must pull off? We break it down below.

Last Crucial Move

The Jaguars' running back room has been sorted out, and the loss of Devin Lloyd did create a hole at linebacker, but not one that should be hard to fill with 11 picks and the expertise of Anthony Campanile at the position. There is one gaping hole still on the Jaguars' roster that has yet to be touched and that is the defensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, let me start by saying the Jaguars obviously made last year's defensive line work. While the pass-rushing success was not there week-to-week, they had the best run defense in the NFL for a reason. The Jaguars have three free agents up front in Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and Austin Johnson, but they have three internal replacements that should take a leap next year in Danny Striggow, B.J. Green and Matt Dickerson.

Still, the defensive line is where the Jaguars need to create the biggest edge if they hope to leap into the category of the NFL's elite. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are a top edge duo and DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead create at least a floor for the interior, but the Jaguars will need to make improvements sooner than later.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think that's going be an ongoing process where we're continuing to map out how we can level up. And that’s a pairing of personnel and scheme and also the back end being tied to rush plans and continuing to ensure that we're able to stop the run at such a high tick like we were last year without diluting that element but still improving the pass rush," Gladstone said on Thursday. "So that's a fun piece to this offseason to try to really map out."

Whether the Jaguars do it through a trade or a quality value free agent, the Jaguars have questions to answer up front. Questions that are now taking centerstage for the rest of the offseason.