Jaguars Biggest Draft Needs and Best Prospects Available on Day 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- All things considered, it was a quiet first night of the 2026 NFL Draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars. That, however, should change tonight.

The Jaguars hold 11 picks over the next two days, and they are currently slated to pick four times on Friday: at No. 56, No. 81, No. 88, and No. 100. As usual, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone seems prepared to fire away and be aggressive if the situation calls for it.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I know we'll be strategically bold is the important asterisk to that. And as it relates to how we've operated over the course of this offseason, there's been a ton of intent and a ton of discipline tied to it. I think the idea of a volume play is an important thing for us to acknowledge knowing that while you date back to my time in Los Angeles, there were quite a few drafts we were picking with as many as 11, 12, 13, 14 picks," Gladstone said on Thursday night in the wake of round one.

"And that gives you a lot more chances to hit, a lot more chances to miss. But we'll take the chances at this stage knowing that we feel good about our process. We feel good about the collective efforts that have brought forth the guys that we feel really good about entering into our environment and knowing that they're rooted in the stuff that's only going point to them thriving in it.”

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

So with that said, here is your Day 2 primer: the Jaguars' biggest needs and the best prospects still on the board, going by our Jaguars-only big board.

Top Needs

EDGE/DL/TE

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a pair of star pass-rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but we have made the case for the Jaguars to address their defensive end depth. With the number of quality pass-rushers still on the board, the Jaguars can not afford to leave Day 2 without improving their pass-rush depth.

Ruke Orhorhoro certainly helped take the Jaguars' defensive tackle need down a notch, but the Jaguars still need to find a backup nose tackle for the 2026 season. More talent is needed in the trenches, simple as that. Then there is tight end, where the Jaguars' depth chart is telegrpahing an early selection.

OL/LB

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett instructs players during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are bringing back the same offensive line from a year ago -- starters and backups -- but they could still add young talent. They need tackle depth due to Cole Van Lanen's injury, and it would be wise for them to be proactive about developing the offensive line depth to ensure they never have to panic there.

Linebacker is an obvious spot of need as well, though it remains to be seen when the Jaguars will address it. The departure of Devin Lloyd certainly left a void on the roster that will need to be addressed sooner than later, even if the Jaguars appear to have plenty of confidence in Ventrell Miller.

RB/WR

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The smoke over the last week has been that the Jaguars want to seriously add to the running back room. It certainly feels like the room is near-complete as is, but Liam Coen and Gladstone have extensive histories of investing into the running back position. The Jaguars also need to add a big-bodied receiver to complete the receiver rotation and officially replace Tim Patrick.

Best Players Available

The board has certainly fallen in an encouraging way for the Jaguars. Only a few players from our pre-draft big board were selected, and there are still several top-tier options left. There are also other options we had not previously anticipated who have been added to the mix. Here are the 10 best.

1) Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devil at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Martin-Imagn Images | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Avieon Terrell has some injury questions, but he is closer to being the top cornerback in the class than he is to being the third or fourth like he is slotted to come off the board. He is a pipe-dream at No. 56, but in a trade up? He would give them one heck of a cornerback room moving forward with the Travis Hunter experiement.

2) Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We have made the case for Gabe Jacas over and over. He is a senior, experienced, can play end and linebacker, has production, and fits all of the off-field traits the Jaguars look for. He could easily come in and give the Jaguars a boost in their pass-rush package with his versatile skill-set, which would also allow Travon Walker to slide inside on more passing downs.

3) Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jermod McCoy only fell out of the first due to injury questions. Talent wise, he is a top-10 pick level of player and he could change an entire secondary's trajectory ... as long as he is healthy. The Jaguars could have the runway to take that kind of risk, though.

4) Ohio State IDL Kayden McDonald

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The best nose tackle in the entire draft, Kayden McDonald is a one-man wrecking crew. He projects as a high-floor, high-ceiling nose tackle option who could give the Jaguars a long-term replacement for DaVon Hamilton.

5) Clemson EDGE TJ Parker

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker (DL55) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars need more talent in their edge depth chart, and TJ Parker certianly has talent. He is one of the younger top prospects in an otherwise older class, and he has a lot of upside as he continues to fine-tune his skill set.

6) Georgia IDL Christen Miller

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Christen Miller is one of the draft's most versatile defensive linemen, and the way he carries himself against the run will likely make the Jaguars big fans of his. The pass-rush potential is a question mark, but he would fill a key role.

7) Toledo DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars do not have a massive need at safety. Heck, they do not even have a small need at safety. But Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is too athletic and too talented to pass up depending on how else the board falls.

8) Northwestern OL Caleb Tiernan

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Tyler McLaurin (27) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The offensive tackle options are not great entering the second-round, but Caleb Tiernan is an exception. He has a ton of starts under his belt and could easily enter the year as a strong swing tackle option for the Jaguars at either spot.

9) Georgia LB CJ Allen

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars should not force a linebacker pick just because, but CJ Allen is a Week 1 starter who has the ability to be a 10-year starter at linebacker. He does not share similar traits to Devin Lloyd, but he would give the Jaguars a smart and instinctive linebacker who can take the torch from Foyesade Oluokun.

10) Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Zion Young checks a ton of boxes that the Jaguars embrace at defensive end. He is a senior captain who thrives against the run and brings violent power as a pass-rusher. He is a high-floor pick who could easily slot in as the third defensive end on the roster and make an impact early on in his rookie season.