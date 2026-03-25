One DE Target for Jaguars in Each Round of the Draft
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few key needs entering next month's draft, but they have 11 picks to address each of them.
While the Jaguars do not have a first-round selection, their near-dozen picks are still scattered across the draft and allows them to flexibility to add a number of key prospects.
So, with a focus on the Jaguars' defensive end need, who are some prospects who make sense for them in the six rounds in which they have picks? We take a look below.
Round 2: Illinois DE Gabe Jacas
Gabe Jacas would fit a lot of the traits the Jaguars tend to look for in pass-rushers. He plays a physical brand of football, is strong against the run, can win with power as a pass-rusher, and can play both in three- and two-point stances. Jacas is slotted right around here in terms of the consensus board and was extremely productive as a senior captain.
Round 3: Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton
A two-time captain at Penn State who has four years of experience, Dani Dennis-Sutton makes sense as a top-100 target after a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has hit eight sacks in each of the last two seasons and seems to fit what the Jaguars like at defensive end in terms of his power and ability to set the edge in the running game.
Round 4: USC DE Anthony Lucas
Anthony Lucas did not record double-digit sacks during his four seasons in college, but he does have some intriguing physical traits and is a willing run defender. He makes sense as a stash and develop guy who might have to first make his mark in pass-only situations. If he hits his ceiling, though, he could be a big hit.
Round 5: Northwestern DE Aidan Hubbard
Aidan Hubbard finished fifth in Northwestern history in sacks this past season, finishing his career with 20.5 sacks after a 7.5 sack season in 2025. Hubbard has at least six sacks in each of the last three seasons and could have some still untapped-upside the Jaguars could develop, similar to what they did for Danny Striggow.
Round 6: Duke DE Vincent Anthony
A productive senior defender for Duke who was able to appear in plenty of games, Vincent Anthony would give the Jaguars an interesting developmental pass-rusher. He has the length and body type the Jaguars don't really have in their defensive end room right now, and they could stand to add a developmental option.
Round 7: Florida DE George Gumbs Jr.
The Jaguars have loved drafting Florida Gators for some time, and the Gators once again have a number of prospects to watch as potential fits this year. Defensive end George Gumbs Jr. A Northern Illinois transfer who also used to play tight end, Gumbs may not have much college production but he earned a big role with an SEC program in 2025 and then had a great day at the combine.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley