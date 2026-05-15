Jaguars Reveal the Truth About Trevor Lawrence's Viral New Haircut

The Jaguars’ schedule release video sparked mixed reactions online. The video consisted of Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence sitting in a barber’s chair getting his famous golden locks cut off for a much shorter hairdo. The Jaguars’ opponents’ logos were shown as Lawrence’s hair fell to the ground.

While Sports Illustrated listed the Jaguars as one of the losers out of the 32 schedule release videos dropped on Thursday, fans online were mostly conflicted about Lawrence’s new ‘do. The quarterback is known for his long locks, and fans were surprised he’d part with his hair just to make a schedule release video for his team.

Well, luckily for fans, it was all a prank.

The Jaguars released a second video on Friday revealing the truth about the schedule release video. The catch? Lawrence wore a wig over his own hair, so the long locks are still in tact. “This is not my real hair,” Lawrence admitted in the opening seconds of Friday’s video. The video shows Lawrence’s real hair being put up in a ponytail with a head wrap going on top of his hair for the wig to be placed.

Lawrence admitted he’s “not really” thought about cutting his hair short to what the release video showed, especially because his wife Marissa likes his longer hair.

“I’ve just gotten so used to it like this,” Lawrence said. “Marissa likes it longer, too. She’s seen me with short hair. She’s known me forever. So she doesn’t want me to cut it.”

He isn’t against cutting his hair shorter at some point, though. It just doesn’t sound like it’ll happen any time soon.

“I would. I’m not—I don’t know. I just don’t know what I would do if I cut it, like what style? I don’t even know,” Lawrence continued. “It’s just easier to keep the same thing you’ve always had.”

The hair crew did a good job—even some of Lawrence’s teammates thought the wig looked like Lawrence’s real hair. They tricked most fans watching the video at home, too.

Some of his teammates were flabbergasted looking at their quarterback with short locks. Check out some of their reactions.

No need to wig out!



Grab tickets now: https://t.co/EpEGvYmb92 pic.twitter.com/7Vj5ulHtOV — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 15, 2026

Here’s a good look at Lawrence with his “haircut.”

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet!

Lawrence and his long locks will be back on the field in 2026 for his sixth season in Jacksonville.

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