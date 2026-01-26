Only 1 Logical Explanation Why Shedeur Sanders Has Pro Bowl Spot Over Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It does not appear Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be making an appearance at the Pro Bowl games this year.

The AFC's slate of quarterbacks has gotten quite the shake-up when it comes to the Pro Bowl. Drake Maye is set to play in the Super Bowl, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert are coming off injuries, Patrick Mahomes had an ACL injury, and so on and so forth.

As a result, Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to join the Pro Bowl as an alternate. This would mean he is in instead of Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence , and there is likely a logical explanation as to why.

Sources: #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement.



Sanders is the first 5th-round rookie to make a Pro Bowl since Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/RTDy0J9l1f — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2026

Why Sanders Made It

Lawrence was named a Pro Bowl alternate over a month ago, and that was even before he was named one of five finalists for this year's MVP award. As such, there is zero doubt that Lawrence could have been given first crack at the Pro Bowl roster. The fact Sanders is on the roster suggests that Lawrence declined to participate.

We are not reporting this, nor is it official, but that is quite simply the only explanation for why Sanders is on the Pro Bowl roster. It can't be based off production, and there can't even be the case of a Jaguars Tax this year because Lawrence has gotten some early love in the award races across the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In eight appearances (seven starts), Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, and his passer rating (68.1) and QBR (18.9) were both fairly lowly ranked. Sanders was clearly in a bad situation, but Lawrence scored nearly 40 touchdowns this season.

Any other outcome to the Pro Bowl, Lawrence and Sanders just simply would not make much sense. Perhaps something else occurred that led to the same result, but there is no other excuse for why Lawrence is not on the roster over Sanders, even with Sanders' massive popularity.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participates in pregame warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

But that simple reason is also why this is certainly not worth anyone wringing their hands over. If Jaguars fans want to be upset about the Pro Bowl they should question why Herbert was named a starter over Lawrence. There is a legitimate beef and argument to be had there, but the same can not be said in regards to the spot Sanders has napped.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.