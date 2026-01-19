Jaguars Mailbag on Trevor Lawrence, Offseason Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.



You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here. This week, we take questions on Trevor Lawrence , the Jaguars' offseason and more.

Q: What makes this season different from 2017 or 2022? It feels like with lack of productive rookies (not including Hunter and Tuten) as well as limited cap space, how can this team improve?

A: I think the manner in which the seasons happened. 2017 felt like it would be difficult to sustain even at the time due to the offense and more specifically the state of the quarterback position. 2022 saw the Jaguars win some close games and squeak in at 9-8. which is a far cry from the 13-4 season the Jaguars just had in. The Jaguars have built a real base for success that wasn't quite as evident in 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q" We have seen one year wonders/flash in the pan seasons before. Does it seem logical for many of us in the fanbase to feel as positive as we do about the future? I for one, think it feels way different than 2017 or 2022.

A: I think so. I detailed some of the reasons above, but another one is the fact that I think you will see more roster turnover and true draft-and-develop under this regime. I expect them to be more welcome to change and even aggressive to embrace it, which was not a hallmark trait following 2017 or 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What is your favorite late round (6-7) prospect for the jaguars in the upcoming draft? Accounting for player quality, need, and scheme fit

A: I will be honest, it is hard for me to really start digging into draft prospects until February or so. With that said, I could see a late-round cornerback being picked this year and making a significant impact early on. D'Angelo Ponds seems like a guy who fits their bill.

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) at Indiana University football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Where would you put the Jags wins o/u at for 2026

A: 11.5. The safe answer is 10.5, but man I feel like they are going to have a strong year.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) with owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: Do you expect to see major movement in the defensive secondary especially since they have made one change to the coaching staff in that room?

A: I do. They have three cornerbacks and one safety who are all set to be free agents, plus a bunch of young guys at the positions already in Jarrian Jones, Travis Hunter, Antonio Johnson, Caleb Ransaw, and Rayuan Lane.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Q: Who are the most likely extension candidates who are not upcoming free agents? Names like Travon, Strange, Parker, and Anton come to mind

A: How about Antonio Johnson or Ross Matiscik?

Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) walks on the field before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: If last years offseason was about raising the floor, what’s Gladstones philosophy in 2026, continue raising the floor or getting aggressive?

A: Embrace change, I think. I do not think the Jaguars will just run it back with the same cast in 2025, despite the temptation and ability to do so.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What do you think the future holds for the offensive line? Do we end up trading Walker Little? Is Mekari coming back as the RG?

A: I think the Jaguars do as James Gladstone said and return most guys, though I do think you have to con sider

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: Do you think Coen has “fixed” Trevor? Where do you think he needs to get better?

A: I think so. I think Lawrence improved the most in the areas that had really lacked in his game in the past, such as decision-making and accuracy. He still has room to grow, though, specifically in terms of being consistent with his situational awareness.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: After the wildcard game loss did your faith that Trevor had turned the inconsistency corner during his hot streak drop?

A: I don't think so. I don't think Trevor was bad that game, honestly. I think his interception to Shaq Thompson was awful and he missed on a few other throws to Brenton Strange and Parker Washington, but not to an eggregious level. It looked like most of the games he had during his streak, just with worse turnover luck on the tipped pass at the end.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: How do you think we address the D-line this off-season? D-Ham had a good year, and Armstead was looking great before his hand injury.

A: I think just by the nature of the deals that are up in free agency, you will see some new faces added to the line both at edge and defensive tackle. I could see the Jaguars return both Hamilton and Armstead, while still investing in the position group with a high draft pick.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Arik Armstead (91) and Dawuane Smoot (98) close in at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How do I make it stop hurting?

A: The hurt makes it real, brother. The hurt makes it real.

Jaguar fans show their support during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Do the Jags make a “splash” move in free agency?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A: My early gut feeling is no, but I wouldn't rule out a trade instead.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.