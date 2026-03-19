Power Ranking the AFC South After Opening Stages of Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South for the third time in franchise history in 2025, and all moves they make this offseason will be about what the Jaguars do to make it happen again next season.

So after the opening stages of free agency, where do the Jaguars stand in the AFC South? We break it down below.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where they got better: While many on the outside may look at Travis Etienne's yards from scrimmage and touchdowns last season, it isn't hard to make a case the Jaguars running game could actually improve this year. Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten have the ability to be just as explosive, but significantly more efficient on the ground.

Where they got worse: The Jaguars lost production on the defensive side of the ball as well, with linebacker Devin Lloyd signing with the Carolina Panthers. While Lloyd may not be as hard to replace as some think, his ability as a blitzer does seem like the hardest thing to duplicate -- especially for a team that already has pass-rush questions.

2) Houston Texans

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Where they got better: If anything at all, the Texans' running game should be much improved next year. They paid a heavier price for David Montgomery than some may have projected, but he packs a serious punch and will be a massive upgrade in their backfield compared to the 2025 roster.

Where they got worse: The Texans didn't get worse along the offensive line by any means with the additions of Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller ... but did they actually get any better? Both had middling performances in 2026, and seem like half measures for a Texans team that has long needed to restock their offensive line.

Indianapolis Colts

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks the sidelines in the first quarter as the Colts played against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Where they got better: I ... am not really sure. The Colts brought back Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce with their two most significant moves which, OK. Fine! But that is just running back the 2025 Colts. None of their defensive line additions inspire confidence.

Where they got worse: Michael Pittman was far from a No. 1 receiver during his tenure with the Colts, but it is hard to make an argument the Colts' receiver room is better today than it was with Pittman alongside Pierce.

4) Tennessee Titans

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where they got better: The Titans had arguably the worst roster in the entire NFL, so they certainly got better all around. That routinely happens for the rebuilding teams, though, and the bigger question is whether the Titans made smart and efficient moves in the process of improving their roster.

Where they got worse: Tight end. They have a number of free agent moves worth criticizing, but going from Chig Okonkwo to Daniel Bellinger is quite the downgrade. Overall though, the Titans' roster has improved in several spots.