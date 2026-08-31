Jaguars Practice Squad Tracker Following 53-Man Roster Moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to start building their practice squad.

The Jaguars can have up to 17 players on their practice squad if they use an international pathway player exemption, and these players can stick with the Jaguars throughout the season and even be activated on game day unless they sign to another team's roster.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen noted after last week's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that finding the best fits for the practice squad might represent the real tough decisions for Jacksonville during this period.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"And some of the more difficult conversations we're about to probably have are about the P (Practice) squad. Like, when you have 16, you get the one exemption, those are going to be some more challenging conversations, I think, that we're about to have in the next two days," Coen said on Friday night.

The Jaguars did not claim any players off the waiver wire, while they had former linebacker Yasir Abdullah claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. Every other player the Jaguars released/waived is now eligible to sign to their practice squad, including former draft picks Jalen McLeod and Jack Kiser.

The practice squad was a key part of the Jaguars' roster last year, with players like Branson Combs and Quintin Morris starting the year on the practice squad before becoming members of this year's initial 53-man roster. Jacksonville now has a host of options to include in their practice squad, with Abdullah being the only player they parted ways with who can not be signed to the unit.

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen talk after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville was able to use the final preseason game as a great chance to keep tabs on who would be deserving of a practice squad spot, Only eight non-specialists appeared in the preseason finale who made the 53-man roster: cornerback Christian Braswell, safeties Jalen Huskey, Rayuan Lane, and Caleb Ransaw, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr., defensive end Wesley Williams, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

"I think you try to stay extremely present throughout these next few days because you owe it to the guys that are playing. Like you owe it to these guys that are trying to earn a roster spot, earn a practice squad spot, whether it's here or somewhere else in the NFL," Coen said before the preseason finale.

"And so you want to make sure you're pouring into them over these next few days, giving them the best opportunity to be successful in the game, so that they can get good tape, film out there, whether it's for us or for another team. Trying not to look ahead too much. You're obviously always taking maybe a little bit of time to buzz Cleveland to be able to get a little bit of a jump, but you're trying to stay as present as you can because you owe it to these guys.”

With that in mind, make sure to bookmark this page as we track each practice squad signing.

WR Trevor Pena

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars will be getting wide receiver Trebor Pena back on the practice squad.

Practice squad adds:



-Veteran TE Stone Smartt to the Saints



-Center Nick Dawkins back to the Ravens



-WR Trebor Pena back to the Jaguars — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 31, 2026