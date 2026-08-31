Ranking the Biggest Snubs From Jaguars' Initial 53-Man Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The waiver wire came and went without much action for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and we now have a bit more clarity when it comes to how the roster is shaping up.

So when reveiwing the Jaguars' first 53-man roster, which members of the waived/released list are the best players the Jaguars had to let go of? We break down a few names below.

5) RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) receives the hand off from quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We certainly did not expect the Jaguars to keep five running backs on the roster, which meant it was always going to be tough for J'Mari Taylor to make the 53 after the kind of summer that Ameer Abdullah had . Abdullah was so impressive in camp and in his lone preseason game that he won the No. 4 running back job, and forced the Jaguars to waive Taylor despite his exciting talent.

But Taylor was still solid over the course of camp and certainly looks like a player worth developing moving forward. He was still one of the first names the Jaguars signed to their practice squad, because he has some legit talent as a runner and could come back in 2027 with a chance to make the roster.

4) LB Jack Kiser

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a bit surprising to see the Jaguars outright waive Jack Kiser, but that is because we thought the Jaguars would go with an injured reserve/designated to return label for Kiser. Once it became clear that the Jaguars wanted seventh-round defensive end Zach Durfee in the role instead, it became a bit harder to see Kiser in Jacksonville.

Kiser did not play much defense a year ago, and he did only partake in parts of one practice during the training camp. But he was a fourth-round pick a year ago and it is always notable when a draft pick is moved on from so early in his career. Kiser hasn't made a big impact, but his draft spot made him land on this list.

3) LB Jalen McLeod

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) looks on after a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is encouraging to see the Jaguars able to keep Jalen McLeod on their practice squad, because he really did impress in his lone preseason action on Friday. He just was not able to stay consistently healthy enough to earn a spot on the 53, but he should now be given another chance to develop and help the Jaguars either this year or next.

McLeod has the developmental pass-rush traits and positonal versatility you do not normally see on the practice squad. He was a solid addition to the group, because it was a bit of a surprise to see the Jaguars move on from him in the first place when they put their roster together.

2) OL Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars didn't release many players who have as much experience as Chuma Edoga does. He was far and away the best offensive lineman the Jaguars moved on from this week, and there is a good chance that he is the toughest decision the Jaguars actually had to make when it came to the 53-man roster.

The fact the Jaguars signed Geron Christian to the practice squad and not Edoga on Monday could suggest that he has moved on and will look for a new landing spot, which makes him one of the most notable cuts this regime has made in either of its first two seasons.

1) CB Jabbar Muhammad

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I really thought Jabbar Muhammad had done enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, and part of me thinks he could still log in some games this year via a practice squad elevation. He made more plays in coverage than any other defensive back this spring and summer, and it seemed like he had pushed Christian Braswell to the limit for the final spot.

Having another year of development at both cornerback and on special teams could serve Muhammad wellas he looks to make the 53-man roster in the future. But for now, he was the best player who the Jaguars opted not to keep on their first roster of the season.