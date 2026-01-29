Real Reason Jaguars' Legend Fred Taylor Faces Uphill Climb to HOF
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame has became the topic of the week in the sports world.
The Jaguars have had their own beefs with Canton in the past, whether it was the years of not electing Tony Boselli to the Hall of Fame or the continued log jams for both Fred Taylor and Jimmy Smith. But nothing like the uproar that Bill Belichick's snubbing has brought.
With Belichick's extreme case now at the forefront, the Hall of Fame's process is under the microscope -- a process that seemingly is impacting Taylor each year.
Taylor's Hall of Fame Case
Hall of Fame voter Jason Cole spoke with 1010 XL/92.5 FM this week to discuss Taylor and his case. At the end of the day, any process that keeps Belichick out of a class is bound to have a significant affect on Taylor's case.
"We are in the middle of a numbers game because they changed the voting procedure. There are not going to be more than three getting in. And as a result of those not more than three getting in, you leave 12 behind, and then there are more people who come in the next year, right?" Cole said.
"So in this year, you had Drew Brees come in, Larry Fitzgerald came into the room, Jason Witten came into the room. When you do that and there are 12 guys left over from the previous year, and maybe you are bringing four or five, a couple of guys have to drop out. That is just how it works."
Taylor was not named a finalist for this year's class after doing so previously, a direct example of what Cole is talking about. As tough of a reality as it is to face, each player and coach seem to have a tougher path to enshrinement in today's world, and that is especially true for Taylor.
The hope is that Taylor will have better luck in the future, but it doesn't appear the 2027 class is set to make many easy decisions, either.
"As surprised as you are about Fred Taylor, next year we have Rob Gronkowski coming in for election, Ben rotheloisgber, Richard Sherman, Adrian Peterson, Andrew Whitworth," Cole said.
"I think it is going to be really hard if we continue this system. I wish I could say yes. I love Fred Taylor. But yeah, I think it is going to be really hard."
