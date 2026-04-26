Projecting the Jaguars' 53-Man Roster Post-Draft—Position by Position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the 2026 NFL Draft now officially over, it is time to take stock and think about what the Jacksonville Jaguars will look like this upcoming season.

We have already detailed to you which players we believe will start for the Jaguars on both sides of the ball following the draft. Now, we go through position-by-position to figure out what we think the Jaguars' 53-man roster may look like.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, what does the roster look like position-by-position? How many of the 10 draft picks do we believe will make the team? We break it down below.

QB (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass as quarterback Nick Mullens (14) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

This, of course, is the easiest position to figure out. I could see a scenario where undrafted Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar wins the QB3 job and sticks around on the practice squad, but I do not believe the Jaguars will roster three quarterbacks. Nick Mullens is entering a contract year, but they are all set otherwise.



RB (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen (36) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) look on during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Rodriguez Jr.; Bhayshul Tuten; LeQuint Allen Jr.

The Jaguars waited until undrafted free agency to add a running back, which is a positive sign throughout the depth chart. As for the fourth running back role, I did consider leaving DeeJay Dallas on the 53 due to his special teams value, but I am opting to carry three running backs instead like they did for most of last year.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr.; Jakobi Meyers; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron (R); C.J. Williams (4)

Technically, the Jaguars would have six receivers on the 53-man roster here, since Travis Hunter will still play wide receiver. It was tough for me to slot C.J. Williams here because that seemed more like a late-round flier on traits, but he makes it likely at spot No. 53 on the roster as of now, with a slim chance at being anything other than a game day inactive during the season.

TE (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher(R); Tanner Koziol (R); Quintin Morris

The Jaguars took two different tight ends over the course of the weekend, and they are certainly different types of players. Nate Boerkircher is more of an in-line blocker who, as of now, has untapped upside in the passing game. He will make his living as the Jaguars' TE2, while Quintin Morris should be the top backup tight end. Fellow rookie Tanner Koziol is more of a move tight end , and his deployment will be fascinating to watch.

OL (9)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Patrick Mekari; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Wyatt Milum; Emmanuel Pregnon (R); Jonah Monheum

There is only one change on this depth chart compared to when the season ended, and that is third-round offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon taking the roster spot of Chuma Edoga. Otherwise, the Jaguars are retaining pretty much the entirety of the offensive line from a year ago. If Van Lanen is too injured to be on the roster for Week 1, then the Jaguars can keep Edoga on the roster to fil it out until he returns.

EDGE (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Wesley Williams (R); Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Zach Durfee (R)

The Jaguars are bringing back four defensive ends from a year ago, and they drafted two rookies to help replace the departing veterans from last season (Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah). This is one spot where the Jaguars could, and likely should, add a veteran free agent in the days to come, but this seems like an easy projection as of today.

IDL (5)

Nov 23, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) reacts after making a tackle against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Arik Armstead; DaVon Hamilton; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis (R); Matt Dickerson

Perhaps the Jaguars make another addition at defensive tackle following the draft, but it feels clear now they at least like the five guys they had. Albert Regis will have a role early on in his career as the backup nose tackle behind DaVon Hamilton, while Ruke Prhorhoro clearly has a place in the Jaguars' defense. Matt Dickerson's role might remain small, but he should at least make the roster.

LB (6)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Jack Kiser; Branson Combs; Dennis Gardeck; Jalen McLeod

We thought the Jaguars would draft a linebacker sometime on Day 3, but they waited until their final selection with Parker Hughes. Hughes could battle Combs to make the roster as Ventrell Miller's backup. Yasir Abdullah vs. Jalen McLeod will be a close battle for a roster spot which might depend on who can do more on special teams.

CB (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) takes a breather as Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jourdan Lewis; Jarrian Jones; Christian Braswell

The Jaguars did not add a single cornerback during the draft, which further reinforces the belief that Hunter is set to be their clear CB1. Hunter will spend some times on offense, too, which means the Jaguars will still clearly have a role for Jarrian Jones after his stellar season a year ago. Still, the Jaguars may want to explore their options for a sixth cornerback.

S (5)

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Eric Murray; Antonio Johnson; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey (R)

The Jaguars' safety position seems easy to figure out, at least in terms of which safeties they will keep. Jalen Huskey is a lock for the roster after being selected at No. 100 overall, and he should play a depth and special teams role early on. It remains to be seen which safeties start, but the Jaguars play so many three-safety sets that it hardly seems like it matters that much. Ransaw and Huskey's experience in the slot could help the Jaguars at cornerback, too.

Specialists (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates his 67-yard field goal with punter Logan Cooke (9) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Little; Logan Cooke; Ross Matiscik

There are no questions here. The only real questions the Jaguars have on special teams have more to do with whether the Jaguars will still want Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten to return punts and kicks in 2026 as their roles offense expand. Josh Cameron can take reps at returner, however, and most of the rookie class has special teams abilities. Otherwise, the Jaguars' core three specialists are set to be the same as the last few seasons.