3 Jaguars Sleepers Who Could Change Trajectory of 2026 Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are some clear names that will be expected to lead Liam Coen's squad in 2026.

Franchise cornerstones like Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker will be expected to be difference-makers. As will second-year cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter , and a litany of other ascending Jaguars playmakers join him.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks technique with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But which non-starters could prove to be the ones who really push the needle for the Jaguars? Which current sleepers on the Jaguars' depth chart could end up making contributions that change the entire trajectory of the season itself? We take a look below.

OL Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) listens to offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have added two different third-round offensive linemen in the last two years, drafting Emmnauel Pregnon this season after taking Wyatt Milum in 2025. While Milum did not play a large role for the Jaguars as a rookie, there is reason to believe that could change as the Jaguars look ahead to 2026.

Simply put, the Jaguars have seemed beyond disappointed with how the running game developed over the course of the 2025 season. Most of their moves this offseason have indicated the Jaguars' greatest priority is fixing the running game, and that has already meant changes at running back. But what about changes along the offensive line?

The Jaguars started veteran guards Ezra Cleveland and Patrick Mekari for the bulk of last season. Cleveland seemingly had a strong season, but Mekari struggled with injuries. Both will likely have to win starting jobs this season, and Milum seems like the first player waiting in the wings if they don't. If the Jaguars make a big switch to Milum at guard and the running game recovers, then it is safe to assume he is the reason why.

DE Danny Striggow

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

If there is a favorite to be the Jaguars' No. 3 defensive end as of today,it has to be Danny Striggow. His value as a run defender may be the biggest reason he is due for an enhanced role during his second season, but he showed enough flashes as a pass-rusher as an undrafted rookie to give the Jaguars optimism moving into 2026.

The Jaguars could always go after a veteran option to boost their pass-rush depth, but it seems clear that Striggow will see the field one way or another. Striggow was able to make some big plays as a rotational piece for the Jaguars down the stretch a year ago, and they are clearly banking on the potential of him taking a big step in his second season. The same could also be said for fellow second-year defensive end B.J. Green.

If Striggow is able to meet those expectations and prove the Jaguars right for their lack of big moves for the pass-rush, then he could singlehandedly save the Jaguars from their biggest offseason red flag. An improved Striggow could give the Jaguars a third quality defensive end, something they have been seeking for quite a few years now.

OLB Jalen McLeod

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Jalen McLeod of Auburn (35) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

This one is a deep pull and perhaps even a bit of a long shot considering Jalen McLeod has yet to play an NFL snap and he still has to actually make the Jaguars' 53-man roster. With that said, I think there are a few reasons to believe that McLeod could end up making a bigger impact on the season than people are likely giving him credit for as of now.

McLeod most likely has to fend off Yasir Abdullah for a spot on the roster, but there is reason to believe the Jaguars could buy into the upside of the 2025 draft pick. Injuries kept McLeod off the field as a rookie, but if he shows enough potential, specifically as a pass-rusher, in his return to the field then it will be hard to keep him out of consideration for snaps.

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Jalen McLeod of Auburn (35) works in drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dennis Gardeck is the clear starter for the Jaguars at Strongside Linebacker, but there is a roster spot waiting for somebody behind him. If McLeod can win that spot, he could potentially be the sleeper pass-rusher the Jaguars desperately need to hit. They are seemingly banking on four other young pass-rushers in Wesley Williams, Zach Durfee, Danny Striggow, and B.J. Green, so why not add McLeod's potential to the mix?

This is not say the Jaguars need to make McLeod a core piece of their rush package instantly. But if he is able to provide a spark off a redshirt season, he could help answer the Jaguars' depth questions at edge rusher.