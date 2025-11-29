Jaguars vs. Titans Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the start of a critical six week stretch on Sunday, taking on the Tennessee Titans in the first of four AFC South battles left on their schedule.

To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 13, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the Jaguars ' biggest questions against the Titans .

1) Can Trevor Lawrence avoid turnovers this week?

John Shipley: We will see, won't we? Lawrence has one of the highest turnover worthy play rates in all the NFL, and it isn't hard to see why. He continues to make the same mistakes in terms of decision-making that he has made sinxe 2021, and it feels unlikely that will change any time soon. He has turned it over each week since the bye week ended, and I do expect at least one more on Sunday.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andy Quach: Good God, I hope so. The Titans are deceptively talented on defense, with some standouts in Jeffery Simmons and Cedric Gray, but they're still vulnerable as an overall unit.

They're giving up the seventh-most yards per game at 352.5 and rank 29th in average points allowed with 27.5. Their defense has just 10 takeaways on the season. Hopefully, the Jaguars can take advantage of a defense that's giving up 4.8 yards per rush and run them into the ground, avoiding a situation where Trevor Lawrence will have to do too much.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: I will say no, simply because it could be a part of how Lawrence progresses in this system after Coen essentially told him to let the ball fly and not worry about making mistakes. There is a quality level of confidence in the organization toward Lawrence and it hasn’t faded yet. This is a game Lawrence should be a productive and effective passer, but it is up to him to do so.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2) Does the defense provide enough issues for Cam Ward?

John Shipley: Cam Ward has been playing much better on tape over the last few weeks, but the reason his numbers are so abysmal are still present: his offensive line stinks and he has the worst skill group in football. I expect Ward to make a couple of explosive plays and to do some damage with his legs, but the Titans' offense is too far gone right now.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andy Quach: Cam Ward's been heating up as of late. In his last three games, he's thrown for 198 yards per game on 64 percent completion with three total touchdowns to just one turnover. He's had the Titans in close contests against the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks, losing to those three playoff contenders by a combined 16 points.

However, like all rookie quarterbacks, Ward's still prone to taking sacks and making mistakes under pressure. Tennessee's offensive line shouldn't be able to slow down Josh Hines-Allen and the rest of Jacksonville's pass rush, even if Travon Walker and Danny Striggow aren't good to go. Ward has taken at least four sacks in each of his last three outings. The Jaguars should be able to replicate or surpass that mark on Sunday, and maybe even force a turnover from him.

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) eludes the pressure of Seattle defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: Absolutely. The Jaguars are a top-10 defense in total pressures this season and have begun to sack the quarterback at a high clip with nine total sacks in the past two weeks. I see Cam Ward’s season similar to Lawrence’s rookie campaign while the Jaguars surged to another No. 1 pick. Ward is a mistaken product at this point of his young career, and the Jaguars must take advantage of it.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) exits the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Jaguars 27, Titans 13. Cam Ward is a talented quarterback and his arm gives the Titans a chance to make games competitive, but they simply do not have the talent on their roster to win this game.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andy Quach: As the resident betting writer for the Jaguars, the 6.5-point line on the road here scares me. Jacksonville has notched only two wins by more than one possession: the season opener over the Carolina Panthers and the Week 11 blowout of the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-6. The Jags needed overtime to eke out a three-point victory over the 3-8 Arizona Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett.

That said, I don't think this game will be as much of a sweat as that one, but I also don't think the final score will read as a drubbing. I see the Jaguars going into cruise control a bit in this game, controlling the clock and the contest in the trenches and with their rushing attack, but they'll probably leave the back door open for Cam Ward to cover with a relatively meaningless final drive. Jacksonville gets another road win, 24-20.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: This is a fairly easy prediction to make. I envision Jacksonville to start out slow early in the first half before the drop of in talent level begins to cause issues for Tennessee. Anything can happen in a divisional game, but the Titans haven’t shown anything to suggest a win in the near future. The Jaguars get yet another dominant victory coming off the bye week by starting the second half of the year 4-1 and 8-4 overall. Jaguars 38, Titans 13.

