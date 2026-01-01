How Trevor Lawrence Became an Elite Rushing Quarterback for Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has always had all the tools. That's what made him a "can't-miss" consensus number one prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft coming out of Clemson. He had elite size, the audacity to make tough throws, the arm talent to complete them, the agility to extend plays, and the physicality to create on his own as a rusher.



With the Tigers, he averaged over 30 yards on the ground per game and totaled 17 touchdowns as a runner in his sophomore and junior seasons. Despite that, he had never really maximized his potential as a dual-threat quarterback in his first four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's changed drastically in 2025.



Trevor Lawrence is an elite dual-threat



In his first season under Head Coach Liam Coen, Trevor Lawrence has gone from a quarterback who can scramble out of the pocket into a legitimate dual-threat that opposing defenses have to account for as a rusher on every single snap. In 16 games, he's already cleared his career-high in rushing yards with 348 and nearly doubled his previous personal best in touchdowns with nine.



He'll likely complete the doubling in the Jacksonville Jaguars' season finale against the Tennessee Titans, considering he's found the end zone as a ball-carrier four times in his last three games. He's had several rushing touchdowns as a designed runner this season, and not just on QB sneaks. Jacksonville media recently asked Trevor Lawrence whether he made a conscious decision to become an elite rusher this year:



Trevor Lawrence has:



▪︎ More rush TD than De'Von Achane

▪︎ More rush yds than Lamar Jackson

▪︎ More pass TD than Josh Allen

▪︎ More pass yds than Caleb Williams

▪︎ Higher QBR than Jalen Hurts



Redefining DUAL-THREAT #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/jJiZDudroe — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) December 29, 2025

"...I do think there are times you can get kind of set in as a quarterback, you can get boxed in a little bit. You want the play to work so bad, and you want to go through your progression and get it to the open guy and make it happen through the air, and sometimes you can get a little boxed into that, if that answers your question."



"So, I do feel like I've gotten some more freedom of being able to be creative, and Liam and the staff have [done a] great job of encouraging that. And we've talked about a lot of different things — just ball security and how I move in the pocket, getting out, escaping, and I think that stuff's improved as well for me. But really just feeling the freedom to create when I need to, but not overdo it. So, I think there's a balance in that, and I feel pretty comfortable right now."

