Jaguars Biggest Fantasy Bust, Sleeper, MVP With 2025 In Review

There was hope that the Jacksonville Jaguars might be a potent offense in the 2025 NFL season, in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. It took a little bit for this team to find steam on the attack, but once they got going, they exceeded all initial expectations. Even their bad games, like their latest 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, are incredible in comparison to the stinkers this fanbase has grown accustomed to.

Because of Coen's arrival, the Jaguars were viewed as a sleeper team for the fantasy football season. Their slow start on offense might have had some managers giving up on them, but that would prove to be a fatal mistake. Some of the Jaguars' loyalists were led to championships, rewarded for their undying fealty.

Jaguars 2025 fantasy awards



MVP: Travis Etienne Jr.



Head Coach Liam Coen's arrival brought a lot of optimism for the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game. The hope was that he could craft an elite air attack out of a core featuring Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter Jr. While T-Law did eventually find his groove in Coen's system, it was Travis Etienne Jr. and the ground game that led the way for this team while the air raid was still searching for a rhythm in the early season.

ETN was by far the most consistent fantasy option from the Jaguars. Between his early success as a bellcow rusher and his later emergence as a pass-catcher, he wound up averaging 15.6 full-PPR points per game, including over 20 in the last week of the regular season and throughout the playoffs. He finished as the RB10 in scoring, while he was drafted as the RB30.

Biggest Bust: Brian Thomas Jr.

Unfortunately, Brian Thomas Jr. couldn't build on his incredible rookie campaign in his first year under Coen. The volume was there for him in the early season, but he was plagued by drops and injuries. Ultimately, he averaged just 10.1 full-PPR points per game.

That wouldn't be a horrible mark if he wasn't by and large a first-round draft pick ahead of this fantasy season. He was outscored by both Jakobi Meyers, who spent half the year with the abysmal Las Vegas Raiders' offense and then was traded to the Jags midseason, and third-year sixth-round pick Parker Washington.

Biggest Sleeper: Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence wasn't completely slept on during this season's fantasy draft cycle. There was some buzz going around that he could emerge as a low-end starting quarterback with Coen's tutelage and play calls. And yet, he was still vastly underrated with the year he ended up having.

T-Law finished as the QB6 in average scoring, shattering his 138th-overall ADP that made him the QB20 in the draft. More importantly, he averaged a ludicrous 33.2 points per game throughout the fantasy playoffs, the most ever by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

