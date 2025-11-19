Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Details Importance of New Strategy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss his new strategy with play calls, the Arizona Cardinals and more.
To watch Lawrence's comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of Lawrence's comments, read below.
Q: On the play sheet on his arm?
Lawrence: “Not really. We talked about it, I guess in there after the game with you guys, but not really much more than that. We've talked about, I guess internally about ways that it might've helped or whatever. Kind of just assessed how it was using it and I thought it was there were some positives that came from it for sure.
I think you look at the clean operation we had on offense, I don't think it's just because of that, there's more moving parts but I don't think you can deny that that probably helped. We played really clean, didn't have any penalties, which is something that we've wanted to improve on all season long. So that was a positive.”
Q: On how the arm play sheet is helpful?
Lawrence: “You can just get calls in faster really is all it is because you’ve got a number on your wristband and then you read it off to the guys. Calls get pretty long in certain situations. So, Liam's got to call it, he's got to get the personnel in, you’ve got to call that, you’ve got to call the play.
And then if you miss something and he has to call the play again, then you're saying this whole long sentence again and then you're saying it in the huddle and then you're breaking it instead of just, ‘hey, wristband 10.’ And then you go in there, call it to the guys and get out there. Then you have usually five more seconds or so. It just depends. Maybe not that much sometimes, but that's really all it does.”
Q: On if his visualization of the plays has improved?
Lawrence: “Yeah, that's something that definitely I learned how to do that I hadn't done in the past. So that was something I got used to and I do think it helped. And then now as you grow more and more in the system. Now using the wristband to kind of pick up our operation a little bit and get a better, look at the defense when we're at the line scrimmage, especially on third down and having some more time, that is obviously really important.
So I've been in the system long enough now to where I know what's going on. I can picture everything, it's not as, I guess a big of a deal to have it on the wristband to where you're picturing it a little bit later. So it's not a huge deal. Either way really, we’ve got the same game plan, we're going to go run the plays and if it helps us get out a little bit sooner of the huddle and have some more time to operate, I think I'm all for it.”
