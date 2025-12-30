How NFL Continues to Disrespect Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

Disrespect has been a recurring theme for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's been one throughout the franchise's relatively short history, but especially in the 2025 NFL season. It took months and an incredible win streak filled with blowout victories for the media to start treating this team like a legitimate contender.



Disrespect can come in multiple forms, though. While the Jaguars have climbed towards the top of practically all notable power rankings, they're still getting it in different ways. For example, Head Coach Liam Coen isn't among the top three in Coach of the Year odds, despite his historic feat this season. The oft-maligned Trevor Lawrence continues to be slighted on and off the field.



Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) moves in on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Defenses continue to test Trevor Lawrence



Trevor Lawrence had his worst game in a month against the Indianapolis Colts. Yet, he still finished with 289 total yards, over 62 percent completion, and two touchdowns to just one turnover. That being a poor showing from him now is a testament to the growth he's shown in his first season under Head Coach Liam Coen.



Aside from his ill-timed decision to test Germaine Pratt on a fade route to Parker Washington, T-Law played a great game in Indy, especially considering the circumstances he faced. The Colts blitzed him on nearly 48 percent of his dropbacks, adding to a running trend. He continually stood tall against the pressure and made some truly remarkable throws under duress. Jacksonville media asked Coach Coen why defenses keep sending extra men at his quarterback, even though he's torched those looks:



Defenses have blitzed Trevor Lawrence on over 43% of his dropbacks the last month.



How has he answered?

- 39/60 (65%)

- 588 Yards

- 5 TDs, 0 INT

- 124.86 NFL

pic.twitter.com/SLST0iNpbL — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 29, 2025

"I don't really know. I really appreciate Grant [Udinski] and Spence [Whipple] and Shane [Waldron], all these guys... You look at the second play of the game, that was a check to [Travis Etienne Jr.] on that drive, the out cut to Parker [Washington], that was a check.

The run to DeeJay Dallas, that was the check. Those were all what we call toolbox plays. And those aren't in the play call... That is Trevor using the toolbox that he has at his disposal each week, based on the look that he's being presented, and getting us into those plays."

"So that's preparation. Obviously, those guys schematically, having that plan and coming up with that plan and then giving him those looks throughout the week, so that he's prepared for those looks and those moments, and going out and executing it at a high level. So, I was very proud of the way that Trevor handled the blitz, the way that we were prepared for the pressure. We knew they were going to junk it up more. But as a play caller, it gets hard because you're like, 'Oh, well, we just beat the blitz three, four times.' I'm thinking it's going to stop, but then it doesn't. And so, you're like, 'Well, alright, guess we're going to keep doing it.' So, I thought they handled it really well."

