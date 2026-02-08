The Trevor Lawrence Trait Liam Coen Was Most Intrigued By

In today's NFL, we are seeing the quarterback position being played a whole different way. You just do not have your typical stand-in-the-pocket quarterbacks anymore.

You have many quarterback that cannot only stand in the pocket and hurt you with their arms, but you have most that could hurt you with their legs now. A big thing that a lot of teams look for in their quarterbacks now is their mobility. They want to see how a quarterback could extend plays and pick up yards by running.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a great mobility quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. This past season, we saw Lawrence have the best season of his career, and there are a lot of different things that went into having a season as Lawrence did.

A big one for Lawrence was taking off and using his legs when the defense covered pass plays well. Lawrence did a great job of killing defenses with his legs. That is something he will continue to do next season, and a lot of defense will have to defend it.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) bobbles the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24.

The only problem with having quarterbacks take off and run the ball is the hits that they take. If there is one quarterback who knows what it is like to get hit hard when running the football a quarterback is Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence did a better job this past season of protecting himself, but he is going to want to avoid hits as many times as possible. Lawrence has missed games in his NFL career because of hits he has taken from running the football and picking up those extra yards.

Liam Coen on trusting Lawrence with running the ball

"That is the fine line you walk, honestly. A guy like Trevor that who is legit 4.5, 4.6 seconds that can really run. Athletic, big, strong, he has an advantage for us when he can get moving," said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

"While you also want your quarterbacks to go through progressions, and read it from one to two to three, and find a check down, and be able to keep the ball in play, because if you check it down and we gain ten yards, you just took a negative into a positive, and you did not take a hit. When he [Lawrence] can scramble, push up in the pocket, go run, now you make the defense defend every blade of grass. You make it very frustrating on the defense."

"While you also want your quarterbacks to go through progressions, and read it from one to two to three, and find a check down, and be able to keep the ball in play, because if you check it down and we gain ten yards, you just took a negative into a positive, and you did not take a hit. When he [Lawrence] can scramble, push up in the pocket, go run, now you make the defense defend every blade of grass. You make it very frustrating on the defense."

