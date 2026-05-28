Von Miller Can Fix Most Significant Jaguars Weakness That's Gone Unaddressed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the NFL's most balanced rosters entering 2026, but they should still be looking for every possible upgrade before Week 1 -- especially when it comes to their pass-rush.

The issue, of course, is that options are scarce when it comes to free-agent pass-rushers. Outside of Jadeveon Clowney, there are not many pass-rushers who look like potential impact players who are not currently on contracts. Outside of one option, that is -- Von Miller.

The case for the Jaguars to Sign Von Miller

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA;Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While Miller has made it clear that he would love a return to the Denver Broncos in his 15th season, it remains to be seen if the feelings are mutual with Sean Payton and his staff. If the Broncos opt to not bring Miller back for the first time since 2021, he could be the most intriguing pure pass-rushing option on the market, and that is not something the Jaguars can ignore.

According to NextGenStats, Miller recorded 32 pressures with a 11.8% pressure rate last year. He also collected nine sacks and 15 quarterback hits, marks he had not gotten close to since the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Miller turned 37 this offseason, but he made a notable impact on just 37% of the snaps last season and he has been a part-time player for three years now. He very well could have something left in the tank as a designated pass-rusher.

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That is not to say the Jaguars ae lacking talent at defensive end. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are one of the best pass-rush duos in the entire NFL, and the Jaguars got legit flashes from Danny Striggow and B.J. Green last season. The Jaguars also drafted two young defensive ends in fourth-rounder Wesley Williams and seventh-rounder Zach Durfee.

Still, Miller's production last season sets him apart from most other available defensive ends. That is even without the context of knowing what he has accomplished in his career and the experience he has playing on big stages. One of those big stages was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, when Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was working under Les Snead.

Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) participates in a drill with Commanders pass rush specialist/assistant linebackers coach Ryan Kerrigan during practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Gladstone and the Rams saw Miller make an impact when it mattered, with Miller leading the team in both sacks and tackles for loss during their playoff run. Yes, that was five years ago, but it does stand to reason that the Jaguars and Gladstone acutely know the value Miller can bring in big games, which is when the Jaguars needed their pass-rush the most last season.

Miller's production last season at 36 years old compared to the Jaguars' pass-rush from last year also speaks volumes. There is no denying that if he can do what he did a year ago, then the Jaguars could benefit in a big way from adding him.

Player Sacks Sack % Pressures Pressure % QB Hits Quick Pressures Von Miller 9 3.3% 32 11.8% 15 8 Josh Hines-Allen 8 1.5% 80 15.4% 28 27 Travon Walker 3.5 1.1% 31 9.7% 13 11 Dawuane Smoot 2.0 0.7% 16 5.3% 5 4 Emmanuel Ogbah 0.5 0.3% 12 7.1% 4 3 Danny Striggow 0.5 0.7% 6 8.0% 3 0 B.J. Green 2.0 2.7% 6 8.1% 2 0 Dennis Gardeck 2.5 1.9% 18 13.8% 9 5

Miller might not be a dominant down-to-down pass-rusher at this stage of his career, and it is a fair argument to make that the Jaguars would likely be better off with Danny Striggow on the field on early downs. But Miller is a sack artist who knows how to get the quarterback down, and that is where the Jaguars struggled the most last season.

The Jaguars' defense made great strides last season, but they still struggled to generate much pass-rush outside of Josh Hines-Allen. This was primarily due to an injury to Travon Walker, but it is still worth noting the Jaguars ranked No. 27 in sacks and No. 29 in sack rate last season. If the Jaguars' defense is going to take the next step, they need to impact the quarterback more. Miller can do exactly that.

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) prepares to pass the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders outside linebacker von Miller (24) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images